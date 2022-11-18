The 18th annual Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt will take place during the Thanksgiving weekend. This event draws people from all over the Midwest and is modeled after the traditional German, open-air Christmas markets. The festival features German holiday foods, decor, gifts and entertainment for the entire family and is festively decorated for Christmas. It is the family event of the season.

The festival will run Friday, Nov. 25 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.); Saturday, Nov.26 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.); and Sunday, Nov.27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and will once again take place in downtown Excelsior in the parking lot behind the East Water Street shops. The festivities begin with the Grand Opening Parade down Water Street led by the Grand Marshall (Bobby Jensen of Kare11), Father Christmas and the Christkind Angel.

