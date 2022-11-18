The 18th annual Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt will take place during the Thanksgiving weekend. This event draws people from all over the Midwest and is modeled after the traditional German, open-air Christmas markets. The festival features German holiday foods, decor, gifts and entertainment for the entire family and is festively decorated for Christmas. It is the family event of the season.
The festival will run Friday, Nov. 25 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.); Saturday, Nov.26 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.); and Sunday, Nov.27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and will once again take place in downtown Excelsior in the parking lot behind the East Water Street shops. The festivities begin with the Grand Opening Parade down Water Street led by the Grand Marshall (Bobby Jensen of Kare11), Father Christmas and the Christkind Angel.
The immensely popular event will feature:
• Live Alaskan reindeer on Saturday and Sunday
• The children’s lighted lantern Parade at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Children carrying lighted lanterns led by Father Christmas and the Christkind. Children that want to join should gather by the stage at 4 p.m..
• Modern, vintage, and traditional German artisan gifts
• Local choirs, carolers, and musicians
• An array of delicious holiday and German foods
• Horse-drawn buggy rides on the main street of Excelsior
• Father Christmas will be at his own booth to welcome the children.
• A NorthPole Trolley Is running from noon to 4 p.m. everyday.
• A stage will feature music, storytelling, balloon artist and the popular Frozen princesses
• Klondike Dogs will visit site on Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This year’s major sponsors include Kowalski’s, Alerus, Blue House Realty, LLC. Limbo Landing Marina, Davis Properties, Cambria, MTK Properties, Stoddard Properties, Excelsior Paint & Design and Ruhland Strudel Haus.
The event consistently falls on Small Business Saturday and supports a variety of small businesses as part of the event in the town of Excelsior. Christmas trees and garlands will be sold throughout the festival for pick-up on Sunday when the event closes.
For more information about Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt and to see the latest schedule, visit the new website: www.excelsiorChristmas.com.
