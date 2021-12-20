A 15-year-old employee at the Eden Prairie McDonald’s saved the life of a customer who was choking in a vehicle going through the drive-thru Saturday, Dec. 18.
While stationed at the drive-through window, Sydney Raley noticed the customer was coughing profusely. In an instant, she jumped out of the drive-through window, pulled the woman from the car and started doing the Heimlich maneuver, according to an Eden Prairie Police news release. When she realized she needed assistance, Sydney called to an unidentified bystander, who helped dislodge the food from the woman’s throat.
By the time Eden Prairie police officers arrived, the woman’s airway was clear and the helpful bystander had left the scene.
The two officers each gave Sydney a $50 bill as part of the department’s “Cops & Cash for the Holidays” program, which is sponsored by the Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund.
This is the second year the Crime Prevention Fund has sponsored the program, in which each of the department’s 70 sworn officers receive $50 cash from the Crime Prevention Fund to distribute to a community member to brightens people’s holidays. Anonymous donors have provided the funding for the program for the past two years.
Sgt. Scott Mittelstadt, who was the supervising sergeant at the time of the incident, was thrilled that both responding officers rewarded Sydney with their portion of the Cops & Cash program. “We’re very proud of Sydney,” Mittelstadt said. “She’s a great example of how all of us – no matter our age or position – can make a difference in our communities.”
- Contributed by the Eden Prairie Police Department
