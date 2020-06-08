Filing closed June 2 for U.S. Senate and House, Minnesota Legislature, Hennepin County and Three Rivers Park District elections.
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and 11 challengers: Kevin O’Connor, Oliver Steinberg, John L. Berman, Bob “Again” Carney Jr., Cynthia Gail, Jason Lewis, James Reibestein, Steve Carlson, Ahmad R. Hassan, Paula Overby and Christopher Lovell Seymore, Sr., have filed as candidates for U.S. Senate.
Smith, Seymore, Overby, Hassan and Carlson have filed as DFL candidates. Berman, Carney, Gail, Lewis and Reibestein have filed as Republicans, so there will be primaries in both major parties on Tuesday, Aug. 11. O’Connor is a Legal Marijuana Now candidate and Steinberg has filed as a Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis candidate.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and challengers Les Lester, John Mason, Daniel Patrick McCarthy and Antone Melton-Meaux have filed as DFL candidates in Congressional District 5. Dalia Al-Aqidi, Lacy Johnson and Danielle Stella have filed as Republicans, setting up primary elections for both the DFL and Republican parties on Aug. 11. Michael Moore has filed as a Legal Marijuana Now candidate in the district.
Incumbent Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, and Bryan P. Bjornson, R-Hopkins, have filed in Senate District 46.
Rep. Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, and Anne Taylor, a Republican from Golden Valley, have filed in House District 46A.
Incumbent Rep. Cheryl Youakim, DFL-Hopkins, and Melissa Moore, R-St. Louis Park, have filed in House District 46B.
Six candidates have filed in Hennepin County District 6. The candidates for commissioner are Brad Aho, of Eden Prairie; Dario Anselmo, of Edina; Chris LaTondresse, of Hopkins; Carmella Doby, of Hopkins; Cheri Sudit of Minnetonka; and Kimberly Wilburn, of Minnetonka. Current Commissioner Jan Callison is not seeking re-election.
Incumbent Dan Freeman, of Golden Valley, has filed as a candidate in District 3 for the Three Rivers Parks Commission. The district includes St. Louis Park and a portion of Hopkins.
There are no city or school board elections this year in St. Louis Park and Hopkins.
Get more information on filing from sos.state.mn.us.
