Filing closed June 2 for U.S. Senate and House, Minnesota Legislature, Hennepin County and Three Rivers Park District elections.
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and 11 challengers: Kevin O’Connor, Oliver Steinberg, John L. Berman, Bob “Again” Carney Jr., Cynthia Gail, Jason Lewis, James Reibestein, Steve Carlson, Ahmad R. Hassan, Paula Overby and Christopher Lovell Seymore, Sr., have filed as candidates for U.S. Senate seat.
Smith, Seymore, Overby, Hassan and Carlson have filed as DFL candidates. Berman, Carney, Gail, Lewis and Reibestein have filed as Republicans, so there will be primaries in both major parties on Tuesday, Aug. 11. O’Connor is a Legal Marijuana Now candidate and Steinberg has filed as a Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis candidate.
In Congressional District 3, Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and Cole Young have filed as DFL candidates and Leslie Davis and Kendall Qualls have filed as Republicans, setting up primary elections for Aug. 11.
Incumbent Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound, and DFLer Gretchen Piper, of Wayzata, have filed in Senate District 33.
Greg Pulles, R-Plymouth, and Ann Johnson-Stewart, DFL-Wayzata, and Zina Alston-Fizer, DFL-Plymouth, have filed in Senate District 44. Incumbent Sen. Paul Anderson, R-Plymouth, is not seeking re-election.
Incumbent Steve Cwodzinski, DFL-Eden Prairie, and Jeff Jiang, a Republican from Eden Prairie, have filed in Senate District 48.
Incumbent Melisa Lopez Franzen, DFL- Edina, and Julie Dupre, a Republican from Edina, and Jenny Rhoades, a Republican from Bloomington, have filed in Senate District 49.
Incumbent Kelly Morrison, DFL-Deephaven, Andrew Myers, a Republican from Wayzata, and Marianne Stebbins, a Republican from Mound, have filed in House District 33B.
Incumbent Rep. Patty Acomb, DFL-Minnetonka, and Gary Porter, a Republican from Plymouth, have filed in House District 44B.
Incumbent Laurie Pryor, DFL-Minnetonka, and Eric Wessels, a Republican from Eden Prairie, have filed in House District 48A.
Incumbent Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, DFL-Eden Prairie, and Holly Link, R-Eden Prairie, have filed in House District 48B.
Incumbent Steve Elkins, DFL-Bloomington, and Joe Thalman, a Republican from Bloomington, have filed in House District 49B.
Two candidates have filed in Hennepin County District 5. The candidates for commissioner include incumbent Debbie Goettel of Richfield and Boni Njenga, of Bloomington.
Six candidates have filed in Hennepin County District 6. The candidates for commissioner are Brad Aho, of Eden Prairie; Dario Anselmo, of Edina; Chris LaTondresse, of Hopkins; Carmella Doby, of Hopkins; Cheri Sudit of Minnetonka; and Kimberly Wilburn, of Minnetonka. Current Commissioner Jan Callison is not seeking re-election.
Incumbent John Gibbs, of Bloomington, has filed as a candidate in District 5 for the Three Rivers Parks Commission.
Candidates for the local city and school board offices will file during the later filing period, Tuesday, July 28, to Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Get more information on filing from sos.state.mn.us.
