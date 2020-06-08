Filing closed June 2 for U.S. Senate and House, Minnesota Legislature, Hennepin County and Three Rivers Park District elections.
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and 11 challengers: Kevin O’Connor, Oliver Steinberg, John L. Berman, Bob “Again” Carney Jr., Cynthia Gail, Jason Lewis, James Reibestein, Steve Carlson, Ahmad R. Hassan, Paula Overby and Christopher Lovell Seymore, Sr., have filed as candidates for U.S. Senate.
Smith, Seymore, Overby, Hassan and Carlson have filed as DFL candidates. Berman, Carney, Gail, Lewis and Reibestein have filed as Republicans, so there will be primaries in both major parties on Tuesday, Aug. 11. O’Connor is a Legal Marijuana Now candidate and Steinberg has filed as a Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis candidate.
In Congressional District 3, Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and Cole Young have filed as DFL candidates and Leslie Davis and Kendall Qualls have filed as Republicans, setting up primary elections for Aug. 11.
Incumbent State Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound, and DFLer Gretchen Piper, of Wayzata, have filed in Senate District 33.
Greg Pulles, R-Plymouth, and Ann Johnson-Stewart, DFL-Wayzata, and Zina Alston-Fizer, DFL-Plymouth, have filed in Senate District 44. Incumbent Sen. Paul Anderson, R-Plymouth, is not seeking re-election.
Incumbent Sen. Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope; Roxana Bruins, R-New Hope; and Andy Schuler, a Legal Marijuana Now candidate from Golden Valley, have filed in Senate District 45.
Incumbent Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, and Bryan P. Bjornson, R-Hopkins, have filed in Senate District 46.
In House District 33A, incumbent Rep. Jerry Hertaus, R-Greenfield, and Caitlin Cahill, DFL-Maple Plain, have filed.
In House District 44A, incumbent Rep. Ginny Klevorn, DFL-Plymouth, and Perry Nouis, R-Plymouth, have filed as candidates.
Incumbent Rep. Patty Acomb, DFL-Minnetonka, and Gary Porter, R-Plymouth, have filed in House District 44B.
Three candidates, Jesse Pfliger, Daonna Depoister and Cedrick Rommel Frazier, have filed in House District 45A. Longtime incumbent Rep. Lyndon Carlson is not seeking re-election. Pfliger is a Republican from Crystal, Depoister is a DFLer from Plymouth and Frazier is a DFLer from New Hope.
Rep. Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, and Anne Taylor, a Republican from Golden Valley, have filed in House District 46A.
Six candidates have filed in Hennepin County District 6. The candidates for commissioner are Brad Aho, of Eden Prairie; Dario Anselmo, of Edina; Chris LaTondresse, of Hopkins; Carmella Doby, of Hopkins; Cheri Sudit of Minnetonka; and Kimberly Wilburn, of Minnetonka. Current Commissioner Jan Callison is not seeking re-election.
Three candidates have filed in Hennepin County District 7, including Kevin Anderson, of Maple Grove, and Danny Nadeau, of Rogers, and Kim Zellars, of Maple Grove. Current Commissioner Jeff Johnson is not seeking re-election.
Marge Beard, of Plymouth, has filed as a candidate in District 1 for the Three Rivers Parks Commission.
Candidates for the local city and school board offices will file during the later filing period, Tuesday, July 28, to Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Get more information on filing from sos.state.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.