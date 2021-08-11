Twelve candidates have filed to be school board member candidates for Independent School District 284.
Those filing to be part of the fall election for Wayzata School Board are Nick DeVries, Aaron Herzberg, Justin Hibbits, Sarah Johansen, Heidi Kader, Bryan Kubes, Muthu Periakaruppan, Derek Plymate, Daniel Sellers, Erin Shelton, Mariam Siddiqui and Milind Sohoni.
The period for filing affidavits of candidacy opened July 27 and closed Aug. 10.
Three Wayzata School Board seats will be open and decided in the Nov. 2 election. The school board has seven members who are elected at large, to four-year terms. The elected school board members’ terms will begin January 2022. The members whose terms expire this year are Chris McCullough, Sarah Johansen and Andrea Cuene.
