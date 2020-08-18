The late George Allen, who coached the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL, was the first coach to observe: “Anything can happen in the playoffs.”
Aug. 13 at Big Willow Park in Minnetonka, that phrase fit like a glove as seventh seeded Frana Companies won three straight games to take the title in the Hopkins-Minnetonka Doubleheader League playoffs.
All three elements came together for Frana - pitching, defense and hitting. The champs knocked off regular-season co-champion Master B’s 20-4 in the quarterfinals and sixth-seeded Telos 16-6 in the semifinals. The championship game was a much harder test, but Frana outlasted the powerhouse squad from Tamble/Wild Boar 10-7.
“Tyler Patterson was our MVP tonight with his pitching and hitting,” said captain Alex Dolejsi, who works as an accountant at Frana Companies. “This was a little taste of a miracle. We were 3-7 during the season, but tonight everything clicked, everyone contributed.”
The youngest player on the Frana roster, Jake Kimlinger had hits in all but one of his 14 at-bats for the evening. “The only time I didn’t get on base was my last at-bat of the night,” he said.
Frana has sponsored the champs for six years, but the core group of players has been together for 14 softball seasons.
When the group first came together, Kimlinger, now 23, was 9 years old.
“We got hot at the right time,” said Kimlinger, who played college baseball at St. Mary’s University in Winona. “And we beat a great team in the championship game. I have been feeling good at the plate, and tonight I was able to find a few barrels.”
The winning pitcher, Patterson, had to face a lineup with power hitter after power hitter in the championship game. So many of the Tamble/Wild Boar hitters can go deep at any time. Tamble/Wild Boar might be as close to an all-star team as you’ll find in metro area slowpitch softball.
In the semifinal round, Tamble/Wild Boar played a superb game to beat regular-season co-champion Tuttle’s 16-6. Pitcher Dave Molzahn was the key man in that victory as he kept Tuttle’s off-stride with a good mix. The offensive spark came from Nate Hawes, who clubbed a 365-foot home run just inside the left-field foul pole.
The Hopkins-Minnetonka Doubleheader League is one of the most respected leagues in the metropolitan area, year after year. All nine teams have pitchers who throw strikes, plus good defense, power hitters and strong arms in the outfield. The season was shortened by COVID-19, but by playoff time, the Hopkins-Minnetonka teams were in championship form, according to umpire Dave Ghizoni, who was behind the plate for the championship game. Working the bases for the title game was another veteran umpire, Billy Mose.
Playoff Scorecard
Play-in Game
The Keds 13, Pro Drywall Mustangs 3
Quarterfinals
Telos 8, Hit the Cut 4
Tamble/Wild Boar 17, Alliance Financial 7
Tuttle’s 13, The Keds 4
Frana 20, Master B’s 4
Semifinals
Tamble/Wild Boar 16, Tuttle’s 6
Frana 16, Telos 6
Championship Game
Frana 10, Tambles/Wild Boar 7
