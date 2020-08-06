Former Minnesota Public Radio host Tom Weber has written about fun activities to do in the Twin Cities, but his latest book focuses more on the inequities of the area.
Weber, a St. Louis Park resident who wrote “100 Things to Do in the Twin Cities Before You Die,” began his latest effort after the Minnesota Historical Society Press asked him to write about Minneapolis as part of a series focusing on the state’s four most prominent cities, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth and Rochester.
Weber said, “I thought, ‘Well, is there a way to tell the story of Minneapolis that also tries to explain how we got all of these inequities and disparities – some of the nations’ biggest in a city that is otherwise lauded as the go-to place at the top of every list of great places to go and hidden secrets, that kind of thing? How do you blend those?”
After spending most of 2019 on the project, Weber released the book “Minneapolis: An Urban Biography” this summer.
Weber, who is married to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan – the highest-ranking Native American elected to an executive office nationwide – said he couldn’t tell the story of Minneapolis without first discussing the city’s formal beginnings after the ceding of Indigenous land and the U.S. government’s broken promises.
“There are a lot of things today that can be traced back to the fact that this community, this city was founded and born by the wealthy elite white men of the time – and that’s not necessarily a unique story for cities across the country, but I thought it was important to tell that for Minneapolis as well,” he said.
A section of his book contrasts the 1987 Minnesota Twins World Series victory celebration parade with a much less publicized gathering the same day marking 125 years since the captivity of about 1,600 Dakota individuals in a camp near Fort Snelling, known as Bdote to the Dakota.
“I’m basically certain those two dates have never been put together in a narrative,” Weber said of the contrast.
Newspaper coverage in the Twin Cities focused on the Twins championship “just nonstop” on front pages for days. A column by the late Nick Coleman became the only mention of the gathering at Bdote that Weber found.
“It wasn’t like an ignored story, but it wasn’t on the front page,” Weber said. “It definitely had different play.”
While Ft. Snelling is not in Minneapolis proper, Weber noted the area outside the city’s borders – which were not finalized until 1927 – played a significant role in the city’s history.
Amid a competition between Minneapolis and St. Paul for the state’s largest city in the late 1800s, both cities annexed land. St. Paul, for example, successfully annexed the Midway area that had divided the cities while Minneapolis tried to annex communities like St. Louis Park.
“Those efforts were not successful, as you know, because St. Louis Park continues to exist,” said Weber.
In time, much of the Jewish population on the North Side of Minneapolis moved to St. Louis Park.
Previously, redlining had meant that Black and Jewish residents for the most part had to live on the North Side.
“There’s a reason North Minneapolis was home to a marginalized community, at one time a Jewish population and a Black population,” Weber said. “It’s not a mistake that Black people and Jewish people at one time had little choice but to live in a certain part of the city. Minneapolis grew up where elites decided where they wanted to live and then used policies, like covenants, to keep others out.”
The use of covenants in Minneapolis and surrounding cities legally prevented people of certain groups from living in many areas. The website mappingprejudice.org, which documents such covenants in the Minneapolis area, says that all such documents were blunt. For example, it says one common Minneapolis covenant dictated that “the said premises shall not at any time be sold, conveyed, leased, or sublet, or occupied by any person or persons who are not full bloods of the so-called Caucasian or White race.” The first documented covenant in Minneapolis in 1910 says that the “premises shall not at any time be conveyed, mortgaged or leased to any person or persons of Chinese, Japanese, Moorish, Turkish, Negro, Mongolian or African blood or descent.”
Mapping Prejudice explains, “Covenants helped remake the racial landscape of the city. As racially-restrictive deeds spread, African Americans were pushed into small and increasingly circumscribed neighborhoods. Even as the number of black residents continued to climb, ever-larger swaths of the city became entirely white.”
Weber called the Mapping Prejudice effort one of the most important developments in understanding the history of cities like Minneapolis that had come along in recent decades.
“Because of the amazing work Mapping Prejudice has done, we are more aware of the extent these covenants existed – not only in Minneapolis but St. Louis Park and Golden Valley and other suburbs as well,” Weber said.
Along with tackling the area’s history of inequalities, the book also provides a broad, overall view of the area’s ups and downs.
“Since the city’s beginnings in the 1850s, Minneapolis has experienced continual collapses and rebuilding,” a Minnesota Historical Society Press description says. “Some collapses were real, as when the falls were nearly destroyed; some are metaphorical, as when corruption and the mob threatened to overtake the life of the city. Taking readers to specific places on the Mississippi, Weber highlights stories of immigrants, milling, the American Indian Movement, the KKK, the university, business innovators, the vibrant arts and music scene, powerful sports teams, and a wealth of other topics.”
The description adds, “The serenity of Minneapolis’s beautiful waters underlies the tumultuous, contentious striving that has built the city. This book tells the story of its residents, living their history in the balance.”
The book is available in print or as an e-book through the Minnesota Historical Society Press at mnhs.org/mnhspress/books/minneapolis.
