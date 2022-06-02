Year-long process kicks off with public event
A long-range plan for the Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie is being developed by the Metropolitan Airports Commission, and will include an initial public kickoff event set for Wednesday, June 8.
The event will be held 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Flying Cloud Airport Maintenance Facility, 9960 Flying Cloud Drive.
The room will be set up for two hours with displays and information about the airport for visitors to review. A presentation, “Project background, approach, and inventory,” will begin at 5:30 p.m.
On its website, the commission writes about the planning process: “As the airport and its surrounding community experiences growth, this process allows the MAC to plan for the future, make smart capital investments and improvements in partnership with the community, and ensure that Flying Cloud is continuing to fulfill its purpose as a reliever airport in concert with the values and needs of the community.”
Joe Harris, the Director of Reliever Airports for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, said the purpose of the June 8 meeting “is to bring together people from the community, and that includes residents and businesses, to discover Flying Cloud Airport from a perspective that they maybe haven’t seen before. You know, people may drive by every day and see it from afar, but this is an opportunity for them to engage with businesses at the airport, businesses within our community, other neighbors.
“It’s an opportunity to have a conversation about Flying Cloud Airport ... about how it fits within the community, and a chance to engage MAC to learn about this long term comp plan process,” Harris said.
On the flip side, Harris said the public meeting will allow officials from MAC to share “exactly the type of facilities that are at the airport, and share what some of the future needs at the airport might be.”
The public meeting will be set up to allow people to review information on a number of various aspects about the airport and to hear directly from those who work at and operate the air strip on a daily basis.
“People are free to come and visit with MAC staff, there will be pictures and posters and people can come and peruse through it as they see fit and get a sense of the airport itself through visuals or to ask questions,” Harris said.
The presentation at 5:30 p.m. will be offered by MAC staff. “They will provide the presentation for those who want to stick around and learn about the long-term process,” Harris said.
Harris emphasized that the developing plan, which will be written to provide guidance out to the year 2040, is something the MAC does every 10 years.
“Typically, 10 years is our cycle. We look ahead 20 years,” Harris said.
What the plan is not, Harris said, is a document describing construction or other projects that might be completed during the 20-year time period.
“People are not going to hear about construction plans. ... This meeting is more about describing what’s at the airport now and it’s really a blueprint for the airport. It’s a guide and a road map. Things could change, but it’s a blueprint for what might be needed for the airport today and out to 2040,” Harris said.
Most specifically, Harris said, “Our overarching objective is to enhance the airport safety, and preserve and improve operational capabilities.”
Over the next year, MAC and airport staff will develop the long-term plan, and there will be different levels of approval.
But Harris emphasized the importance of public engagement in the process.
“We really seek community input on our findings and recommendations,” Harris said. “We enjoy working with our partners – the community leaders, the business community and the neighbors of the airport. When everyone is participating in the process, it really lends itself to a very good planning document for the airport.”
With more than 100,000 takeoffs and landings at Flying Cloud each year, it is the busiest facility in the MAC’s reliever airport system.
MAC’s website states, “Flying Cloud Airport is a hub for recreational aircraft, corporate jets and helicopters, and is home to several businesses that offer everything from aviation lessons to custom upholstery.”
The airport has also been known as playing an important role in the medical community. In the past, the airport has been used to connect specific medical teams flying in to treat patients in need of lifesaving measures. Organs needed for transplant patients have also been delivered through Flying Cloud.
For more information about the long-term plan and the process, visit tinyurl.com/2ht2pnxc.
