At any level of baseball - from Little League to the Major Leagues - it’s hard to find a five-tool player.
Any scout worth his salt can rattle off those five tools - “The kid is fast, he hits for average, he hits with power, he fields his position well and he has a strong arm.”
Scouting reports like that described Mickey Mantle in yesteryear and apply to Mike Trout today.
At the 19-and-Under level, Excelsior right fielder Nick Thimsen has proven he has all five tools. He flourished last summer, winning MVP honors in the State American Legion Baseball Tournament, and he is showing the way for an inexperienced Excelsior 19-and-Under team this summer.
After leading Excelsior to third place in the Excelsior Invitational last week, Thimsen talked about the season and his goals for the future.
“Getting the state Legion MVP award was super exciting, but not something I gloat about,” Thimsen said. “The main thing was that I played on a great team. We had a 56-4 record, and that is the kind of season all of us will think about 30 years from now.”
In the State Tournament, which Excelsior won, Thimsen batted .500 and hit two home runs, while also playing errorless ball in right field. His speed on the bases was a catalyst for the high-scoring Excelsior club.
“We clicked so well and had so much fun,” Thimsen said. “We graduated all but four players from that team, so it’s a lot different this year. At first some of the guys were swinging at 2-and-0 curves in the dirt, and there were some attitudes. We are starting to play better now, and I am happy to be a part of it.”
The other three returnees from last year - second baseman Evan Steingas and pitchers Sam Tyrpa and Garrett Synstelien - are helping Thimsen show the younger players “the Excelsior way.”
Thimsen said he feels very comfortable playing for Excelsior head coach Rob Hager.
“The way Rob coaches, he let’s guys play,” Thimsen said.
There isn’t much need to motivate Thimsen, who has an old-school approach to the game - play hard, play for the team and leave it all on the field.
Excelsior assistant coach Adam “Gator” Goethke said, “If anything, we sometimes have to tell Nick to relax a bit. He’s very good now, and he has the potential to become even better. He’s more athletic than anyone else we have, and there is never a question about his effort or desire.”
Goethke said the only question about Thimsen is where to put him in the batting order.
“With his speed, he’s a very good lead-off hitter,” Goethke noted. “In the middle of the lineup, he might see more curves.”
Jim Peck, Excelsior’s former head coach and general manager, has watched Thimsen’s career with interest.
“What a great player,” Peck said. “Nick doesn’t say much, he just comes and plays. You put him out there and forget about him. I can’t say enough good things about the way he plays the game.”
Thimsen spent the spring of 2020 playing an abbreviated season at Division II Concordia University in St. Paul.
“When you play a sport in college, you live it and breathe it all year round,” Goethke said. “And in Division II, you have six weeks of fall baseball.”
Dedication to one sport suits Thimsen well. He and his older brother Joel, who is an assistant coach for Excelsior 19U, both have loved the game since they began playing in elementary school.
“The older players at Concordia were welcoming to me,” Nick Thimsen said. “In college, there is more emphasis on the mental side of the game. I had five starts in 13 games and played in 10 games. Two of my starts were at DH [designated hitter] and three were in right field.”
When it was time to make his college decision, Thimsen looked at school first and baseball second.
“I wanted to find a school that was a good fit,” he said. “It didn’t matter if it was Division I or Division II. If you play well, scouts will come and look at you.”
The biggest improvement for Thimsen since last summer is physical strength.
“This summer six of my first 10 hits went for extra bases, and four of them were triples,” he said. Thimsen also has an inside-the-park home run.
“Regular lifting is a big part of college baseball,” he said.
Thimsen stole 20 bases last summer, and this year he is on pace to exceed that total.
“I am more aggressive on the bases now,” he said. “I am reading the pitchers better.”
Asked about pro baseball, Thimsen said that he has thought about it. At 6-2 and 180 pounds, he has the size to go along with his five tools and high baseball IQ.
