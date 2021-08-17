Eden Prairie School District voters will have several choices to fill a single seat in a special election this fall.
Five candidates filed for the seat former Boardmember Veronica Stoltz vacated in May amid a family move to Arizona.
The candidates are Steven Bartz, Albert Born, Michelle Mattison, Francesca Pagán-Umar and Darryl Stanton. In their filings, two candidates listed campaign websites. Pagán-Umar’s site is francesca4ep.com. Although not active as of press time, Stanton listed the website stanton4people.org.
The five candidates will vie to fill out the remainder of the term, which ends January 2023. The individual who receives the highest number of votes will win the seat for the school board race as the more complicated ranked-choice voting system used in some cities is not permitted in school districts in Minnesota.
After a robust debate, the board voted 4-2 in June to appoint Karla Bratrud to fill Stoltz’s seat until the special election Nov. 2.
Bratrud, who held a term from 2012-2016 and had also been appointed to fill a vacancy in 2019, will serve until the winner of the special election is declared following canvassing. Bratrud took the oath of office in July.
Before Stoltz left the board, she and Boardmember Kim Ross sought unsuccessfully to appoint Pagán-Umar – who also ran for the board in 2020 – until the special election could occur. Although a petition with hundreds of names supported the move, that vote failed 2-5. Board members in opposition to the appointment suggested such an appointment could be viewed as an endorsement of Pagán-Umar and could hinder other candidates. Supporters pointed to her vote tally in 2020, which was ahead of the other candidates who did not win seats on the board last year.
Filing for the special election ended Aug. 10, with candidates having two days to withdraw.
The district plans to host an information session for candidates 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, in the Riley Creek Meeting Room at Administrative Services Center, 8100 School Road in Eden Prairie. Members of the seven-member board also conducted an information session for potential candidates in July.
Next month, the League of Women Voters of Minnetonka-Eden Prairie-Hopkins plans to host a forum for the candidates 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, in the Council Chambers at Eden Prairie City Hall, 8080 Mitchell Road. The League of Women Voters will begin to accept questions at lwvmeph@lwvmn.org for the forum Sept. 1. The forum will be available online at lwvmeph.org after the event.
Voters must have lived in the district at least 20 days prior to the election, must be at least 18 years old and must be United States citizens.
Early voting will run Sept. 17, through Nov. 1. Details about where and how to vote may be accessed on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
Questions about the special election may be sent to Elections Coordinator Laurie Hemstock via email at lhemstock@edenpr.org or by phone at 952-975-7072.
More information is available at edenpr.org/community/election.
