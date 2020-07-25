The Excelsior I 19-and-Under baseball team couldn’t get anything going in a 10-0 loss to Hopkins July 22 at Big Willow Park, but the sting of that loss ignited a three-game winning streak last weekend.
Head coach Rob Hager’s club defeated Prior Lake 5-4 Friday, July 24, before adding wins over Excelsior II 14-4 and Hopkins 10-1 on Saturday. The victory over Hopkins, of course, all but erased the memory of the previous loss to the Flyers.
Excelsior’s Fire Club had excellent pitching throughout the weekend surge.
Garrett Synstelien, one of two returning pitchers from last season’s state American Legion championship team, was the winner against Prior Lake. He allowed six hits and struck out eight in 6 and 2/3 innings before handing the ball to Austin Roberts, who chalked up the save. Roberts was also one of the hitting stars, going two-for-three with a run scored and an RBI. Nick Thimsen, Dillon Hanson, Charlie Hemer and Thomas Gross added hits for the Fire Club. Thimsen and Hanson’s hits were doubles.
Excelsior II had a three-game winning streak earlier in the week, but starter Matt Kelly and reliever Roberts got the jog done for Excelsior I in a five-inning, ten-run-rule win. Hanson went two-for-two with two RBIs and Thimsen was two-for-three with two RBIs. Gross went one-for-one with two RBIs, while Dylan Hawley, Walter Johnson, Hemer and Roberts added hits for the Fire Club. Grant Thomas led Excelsior II with a pair of hits. His teammates Andrew Uglam, Jake Margo, Tommy Pankoff and Blake Singh also had base hits.
Excelsior I’s ace, Sam Tyrpa, pitched a complete game in the 10-1 win over Hopkins. He has not lost a decision in two years. Tyrpa struck out seven and allowed four hits. The hitting that was absent earlier in the week against Hopkins resurfaced. Hemer led the way, going three-for-four with two runs scored and two RBIs. Catcher Sam Karrick went two-for-two with an RBI and a run scored. Roberts, Thimsen, Gross and Evan Steingas added base hits.
The Fire Club (16-8 overall) will play Wayzata in a 7:30 p.m. game Thursday, July 30, at Wayzata. Excelsior faces Anoka at 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Castle Field in Anoka. Chanhassen will play Excelsior in a 10 a.m. doubleheader Saturday, Aug. 1, at Veterans Field.
