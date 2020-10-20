With the Twin Cities Film Fest adding a new Empower Series focused on the Black, Indigenous, people of color community, the Sun Sailor asked three filmmakers about their participation.
While an overview of the festival is available here, the full responses from the filmmakers follow below.
Hisonni Mustafa - director, "Take Out Girl"
Why did you decide to participate in the Twin Cities Film Fest?
I'm originally from Wisconsin and lived in St. Paul and Maple Grove as a young filmmaker, and it felt like home. I always loved the Twin Cities and the enthusiasm the locals have for Independent film. Screening "Take Out Girl" at TCFF seemed like the perfect way for a piece of my life to come full circle.
What are your thoughts about the EMPOWER series?
I think it's enormous for filmmakers of color. The opportunities that can come from screening at TCFF are vast. But the easily overlooked aspect of the EMPOWER series is the statement made by the staff of TCFF. You see, when I submit to a festival, I look at the staff and programmer's headshots. I look at Facebook pages, and more times than not, I see white programmers, white filmmakers, white award winners, and think, "I got no chance of getting into this festival." The EMPOWER series exists to ensure that no filmmaker experiences that kind of hopelessness when applying to TCFF. The EMPOWER Series means that they are genuinely looking for everyone!
How does your film fit into this series?
It took a Rainbow Coalition of creatives to make our film "Take Out Girl," and the melding of our diverse perspectives is why I believe "Take Out Girl" landed a spot in this year's EMPOWER series. On the surface, "Take Out Girl" is the story of a 20-year-old Asian American woman's attempt to save her failing family-owned Chinese food restaurant by parlaying her food delivery expertise into a profitable drug hustle. But upon second glance, it's a story about class struggles, nature vs. nurture and the so-called black and white nature of criminality. "Take Out Girl" fits the EMPOWER Series because the story and ideas the viewers see on screen are as fresh and diverse as the people on the screen and behind the scenes.
What do you hope audiences will take away from your film and the series?
"Take Out Girl" is the story of a woman who, in her heart, knows that her family is better than the circumstances dealt upon them, and it's this belief that propels Tera toward her illegal upgrade from an economy seat to a first-class seat in life lol. To me, the will to provide for one's family is the most relatable motivation a character can have. We've juxtaposed that universal drive with criminal acts that a lot of American's deemed inexcusable. If we can put a dent into the myth of the inexcusable criminal with this film, then I'm happy. But none of this would be possible without the commitment TCFF has made to promoting films like ours through the EMPOWER Series. The staff of TCFF deserves all the credit in the world for this.
How do you think your film can help bring social justice?
"Take Out Girl" brings social justice by providing a safe scenario in which people of opposing views can engage in a dialogue. I believe cinema has always been the perfect buffer for exploring the choices you'd make if you were in someone else's shoes for 90 minutes. It's so much easier to debate emotionally charged topics such as race, sexuality, and criminality when you're talking about a "fictional character" and not yourself.
Any other comments you'd like to include?
I'd like to thank TCFF! You created the EMPOWER Series, and I've heard the message loud and clear. You've pivoted to a virtual festival seamlessly, and although we can't gather in person, know that we feel connected, my team's morale is boosted, and in 2020 that is no small task.
Matthew Koshmrl - director, "Land of My Father"
Why did you decide to participate in the Twin Cities Film Fest?
I have been working on "Land of My Father" since 2014. I was very excited to be accepted into the Twin Cities Film Festival as it is my hometown festival, and I have been working with the Korean American Association of Minnesota for the past couple of years to help build a community for my film. As a director, it has been a challenging time to be releasing my first feature film and I am happy to find a life for the film during these times.
What are your thoughts about the EMPOWER series?
I think that the EMPOWER series is an incredible program that falls in line with my own goals as a filmmaker and educator. I believe that film has a unique power of creating a space where people from all walks of life can have transformative experiences, where understanding and empathy can be created between audience members that may have very little in common and the subjects in a film. It is so important for a community to champion the voices of underrepresented groups and share the stories of people in our community that have been historically silenced. It also benefits audiences everywhere because the more diversity in perspectives we have as an artistic community, the stronger the landscape of stories.
How does your film fit into this series?
My film "Land of My Father" fits into this series well because it gives a platform to people who are struggling to have their voices heard. My film is about two individuals who take on the establishment in an attempt to change accepted historical narratives. A Korean farmer protests the Japanese government in Tokyo for claiming the disputed island territory of Dokdo after finding out his father was abducted and enslaved in a coal mine during the Japanese occupation of Korea. A Korean woman who lived on Dokdo with her father struggles to keep his legacy alive after the Korean government mysteriously erased their history of being pioneering residents. Two post-war generation Korean individuals intertwined by the remote, disputed island of Dokdo and their shared need to seek justice for their fathers. Together they reveal a unique picture of their society, still impacted by the unresolved trauma of the Japanese occupation that ended 75 years ago.
The island of Dokdo is a disputed territory between Korean and Japan and has been a point of contention since the end of WWII. For the subjects in my film, who are Korean, it represents the fact that the Japanese government is not hearing their voices and that to still claim Dokdo is a statement that the Japanese government does not acknowledge the atrocities that were delivered on to the Korean people during the Japanese occupation of Korea.
What do you hope audiences will take away from your film and the series?
There are many universal themes in "Land of My Father." One of the strongest themes that an American audience can relate to is that if you are able to control the narrative of history, you can control the way people see the world today. Japanese politicians often underplay the extent of sexual slavery and forced labor that occured during the occupation of Korea. There is also concern from the Korean population about how little of the occupation is taught to Japanese students in their education curriculum.
In the USA, right now, we find ourselves at a point in time where the experience of marginalized groups has been largely ignored by the educational narratives of our history. We are at a point where symbols of atrocity from the civil war and the european colonization of North America are still celebrated and romanticized.
I believe it is important for audience members to see that this type of marketing of history occurs everywhere in the world and maybe seeing it happen in a different space can help us reflect on where we are as a local community.
How do you think your film can help bring social justice?
I hope that this international issue has more light shed on it. I think that there are many people in Korea who still feel trauma from the Japanese occupation of Korea, and I hope that is something that can be resolved for them. I also hope that the film is able to transcend this issue and that audience members will be able to reflect on the themes that I mentioned above.
Any other comments you'd like to include?
I would like to acknowledge the fact that "Land of My Father" is a collaborative work of art, and my editor and story producer, Christina Sun Kim, has contributed just as much as I have to this film. Christina and I sat at her editing station with 300 hours of footage in 2016 and now, in 2020, we have a finished film that I am incredibly proud of. I started this film as a white, expatriate, living in Korea and lacking any cultural context of the Japanese occupation of Korea. This film allowed me to explore a historical and social issue to better understand the country I had immigrated to, but this film would have been impossible without a talented editor who was already familiar with the cultural context that the film's foundation is rooted in.
Sonia Lowman - director, "Black Boys"
Why did you decide to participate in the Twin Cities Film Fest?
As the backdrop of the protests that erupted across America in honor of George Floyd, Minneapolis is a powerful place to showcase BLACK BOYS. We hope the film will contribute to the necessary racial justice conversations being sparked nationwide, while inspiring healing and social change.
What are your thoughts about the EMPOWER series?
The EMPOWER Series spotlights and celebrates underrepresented stories and filmmakers, which is necessary for our media landscape to more accurately reflect the actual diversity of our country.
How does your film fit into this series?
In their own voices, BLACK BOYS provides a rarely witnessed, intimate glimpse into the emotional landscape of racism experienced by Black boys and men in America.
What do you hope audiences will take away from your film and the series?
Ultimately, BLACK BOYS is a love story. While the film deals with painful and uncomfortable topics, it was created to honor and celebrate the full humanity of Black men and boys, and to reimagine an America in which they experience unlimited possibilities and feel a true sense of belonging. We hope that audiences will feel love and compassion for the Black men and boys who share their stories with such honesty and vulnerability throughout the film.
How do you think your film can help bring social justice?
Undoubtedly laws, systems and policies need to change to achieve racial and social justice in America. But we believe things haven’t changed – or aren’t changing fast enough—because there’s a lack of love and empathy for one another. We hope that BLACK BOYS can contribute to building understanding, compassion and respect for the full humanity of all Americans, particularly the most marginalized amongst us.
Any other comments you'd like to include?
Many people who have watched BLACK BOYS say it “feels different” from other racial justice documentaries. We very intentionally created something really beautiful, warm, intimate and soft through this film—full of poetry, honesty and vulnerability. We hope audiences will watch and listen with their hearts.
