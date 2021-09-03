A trip to the last Blockbuster video rental store in the world prompted a St. Louis Park couple to bring the now retro concept back home on a much smaller scale.
St. Louis Park residents Jimi and Alison Nguyen set out last spring with VHS tapes and DVDs on the mind.
Their destination?
Bend, Oregon – home of a store that still asks customers to “Be Kind, Rewind.”
After buying Blockbuster swag as souvenirs, visiting movie locations for “The Shining” and “The Goonies” and returning home, a friend informed them about the California-based nonprofit Free Blockbuster.
The organization is not affiliated with the retailer but rather builds upon the Free Little Library concept to encourage people to take a movie and leave a movie for no cost within their blue boxes.
The Nguyens jumped at the opportunity to buy a box of their own, setting it up on the corner of Yosemite Avenue and West 29th Street. While others in Minnesota are quickly joining the trend, the Nguyens’ box became the first in Minnesota this summer.
Alison Nguyen noted they had the idea of hosting a miniature Hollywood Video a decade ago as Free Little Library locations began popping up in the metro but never acted on the whim.
However, they enthusiastically embraced the fledgling Free Blockbuster idea, stocking it this summer with obscure films from their collection.
The movies they stocked have ranged from documentaries Jimi Nguyen said they believe to be important, to low-budget B films that are still good for a chuckle.
The Nguyens tested a video for cats they placed in the box on their felines and found they loved it.
“Humans will be very bored because there’s no editing in it. It’s just a static shot of bird or rat or something and the camera angle never changes – but your cat can really get into the zone and try to get to the screen and get at that bird,” Alison Nguyen said.
Coming full circle
The movie rental business is personal for Jimi Nguyen, whose parents once operated a video store in California that specialized in Vietnamese films and photo processing.
“It’s always been a part of kind of who I am,” Jimi Nguyen said.
The pair noted the irony in their affection for a “corporate behemoth that took out all the little mom-and-pop shops,” as Alison Nguyen put it.
“So this is my revenge – years after my parents’ video store went out of business, now I have a Blockbuster,” Jimi Nguyen said proudly with a laugh.
Alison Nguyen observed to him, “They were providing movies for the community. Now you’re doing the same thing.”
“So, it’s like full circle,” Jimi Nguyen said.
When planting the box in their yard, they hoped people would laugh, gather around the Free Blockbuster, take a movie and replace it with a new movie. Those goals have since come to fruition as passersby gradually came to understand the concept of borrowing or leaving films.
They have watched joggers give the Free Blockbuster a double-take while drivers sometimes idle at the corner to marvel at its presence.
“I love really terrible movies, and a movie showed up that was with The Rock and Kevin Hart, and I’m like, ‘Ooh, I’m taking this one,’” Jimi Nguyen said.
The 2016 movie called “Central Intelligence,” “was all the better because it was free and it was like a community thing, you know? It was a really stupid movie, but it was a fun movie,” Alison Nguyen said.
Although they paid $200 for the box, they joked that it is already beginning to pay for itself through the new films that come their way.
While they don’t delve into what they call their “private reserve” of rare films they collect in their basement – along with a vast plethora of figures like “My Little Pony” toys and Skeletor action figures from “Masters of the Universe” – they have offered films that coincide with holidays. For example, “Independence Day” made an appearance when the box launched around the Fourth of July, summer blockbusters have appeared during the warm months, and horror films might grace the box around Halloween.
They’ve even considered stocking concessions, although they noted space is limited for candy and popcorn – much less a beaded curtain in front of a back section, Alison Nguyen joked.
When considering the cheaply created knockoff films imitating bigger-budget films like the “Fast & Furious” franchise that may appear in the Free Blockbuster box, she said, “This is way better than a Free Little Library because reading a poorly written book is torture, but watching a terrible movie can be very interesting.”
“When they plan to make a bad movie, it isn’t very good, but when they try to make a good movie and it turns out bad, then it’s very good,” Jimi Nguyen said.
The Nguyens, who also created the “Deep Fried Zine Mpls” a homemade publication in which they interview punk bands about fast food, said they bought into a fun idea by bringing the Free Blockbuster venture to Minnesota.
Reflecting on their ambitions, Jimi Nguyen said, “We are just a part of a collective that wants to spread media and spread joy.”
Referencing the slogan that encouraged people to rewind VHS tapes for the next renter, Jimi Nguyen said, “The whole concept of ‘Be Kind, Rewind’ is just how we live our lives, really. Like, be kind to the world and rewind it – let’s think of the past, all this nostalgia and all this stuff that made you feel good.”
Info: freeblockbuster.org
