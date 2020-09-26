The Minnetonka High girls aquatics team used wins in all four individual freestyle races to defeat Wayzata 110-76 in a Lake Conference dual meet Friday, Sept. 25.
Wayzata head coach Elizabeth Hansen was impressed with Minnetonka’s depth. “They’re the team to beat this year. They haven’t had their dual meet with Edina yet, but most are thinking they’re the best, and we held our own with them.”
The Trojans got off to a promising start by winning the 200-yard medley relay with Ellen Lorentz, Jenna Marquette, Claire Reinke and Kimberly Lan swimming 1:48.99. Second place went to the Minnetonka team of Regan Miller, Maija Kangas, Audrey Soetano and Rachel Shelstad.
Minnetonka swimmers came in first in the next three events.
Addie Diaz took the 200-yard freestyle in 1:55.45. Second and third places went to Minnetonka’s Quinci Wheeler and Wayzata’s Erika Schraber.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Soetano gave Tonka first-place points, finishing in 2:10.99. Kangas took second place and third and fourth places went to Linnea Kallebo and Nora Rabe of Wayzata.
Abby Kapeller, Tonka’s top swimmer, won the 50 freestyle in 23.84. Second and third places went to Minnetonka’s Regan Miller and Wayzata’s Claire Reinke.
Wayzata’s Sara Cao was the top diver of the day with 237.40 points. Rachel Patton of Minnetonka placed second with 219.95 and Wayzata’s Sasha Arne was third with 207.45. Fia Campbell of Wayzata took fourth with 207.00.
Reinke gave Wayzata its second win of the day, taking the 100 butterfly in 55.84. She had a good race with Kapeller, who was second in 56.18. Soetano of Tonka was third.
Minnetonka’s Miller won the 100 freestyle in 52.53, while Paige Dillon of Tonka placed second and Marquette of Wayzata was third.
Kangas gave Minnetonka the win in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:15.22. Wayzata took the next two places with Schraber and Geneva Fackler.
Minnetonka’s top team of Tori Sigfrid, Diaz, Riley Ulett and Kapeller won the 200 free relay in 1:39.85. Second was the Minnetonka team of Shelstad, Wheeler, Soetano and Nadia Helm in 1:40.77. Wayzata picked up third place with Caitlyn Close, Aylah Smith, Lucy Troyak and Fackler.
Minnetonka’s Dillon broke the minute mark for the first time this season in winning the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.94. Wayzata’s Kallebo and Diaz were second and third.
Marquette, one of the fastest in the state in the 100 breaststroke, won with a time of 1:06.25. Wheeler and Ulett of Minnetonka placed second and third.
Minnetonka finished on a high note with the top two places in the 400 freestyle relay. Helm, Shelstad, Miller and Dillon finished first in 3:36.57. Second with a time of 3:38.53 were Rae Vaughn, Kapeller, Sigfrid and Diaz. Wayzata placed third with Lan, Troyak, Marquette and Reinke.
