Bicyclists along the North Cedar Lake Trail may hear some unusual sounds emanating from felt mushrooms and newly placed birdhouses if they pass by the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 8.

Composer JG Everest will present his Fall Sound Garden from noon to 4 p.m. at Texa-Tonka Park, a quiet spot at 2750 Virginia Ave. S. that is home to the lilypad-laden Lake Victoria.

