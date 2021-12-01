Principal Stacy DeCorsey brought in two of her turkeys to teach students
Turkeys Harry and Hermione said hello to Excelsior Elementary students the day before Thanksgiving.
Principal Stacy DeCorsey brought in two of her turkeys to teach students about the birds, including their diets, appearance, habits and even poop.
“They eat pretty much nonstop and they poop pretty much nonstop. And sometimes when they eat blueberries, their poop is blue. And when they eat lettuce, their poop is green,” she said to a chorus of laughter from the students.
Students eagerly raised hands to ask DeCorsey questions while the gathered around the turkey pen.
Harry and Hermione are brother and sister. They’re five-month-old Heritage Blue Slate turkeys and are two of seven turkeys DeCorsey owns. She lives on a five-acre property where she also currently has chickens, ducks, dogs, cats and a sugar glider.
DeCorsey said they help out with a lot of rescue animals.
“Turkeys are kind of like golden retrievers. They’re more like dogs,” she told the students. “They like to lean on you, they’re curious, and they know their name. You can teach them tricks.”
The students at Excelsior Elementary are familiar with DeCorsey’s animals. She said she has a coop in her office and brings in an animal weekly for Farm Friend Friday, usually a chicken or duck.
“You guys, I’m so excited for Thanksgiving. You get a few days off, that will be fun and these guys are not super excited about Thanksgiving, but I promise we won’t eat them.” DeCorsey assured the students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.