The fire department and police department also attended
Mayors from Excelsior, Shorewood, Tonka Bay and Greenwood met at the annual State of the Cities last week to provide updates to the community in a panel at Pique Travel Design.
The panel also included Curt Mackey, Excelsior Fire District’s fire chief, and Justin Ballsrud, South Lake Minnetonka interim police chief.
The president of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce Bill Damberg served as the panel host.
Shorewood
Shorewood Mayor Jennifer Labadie said the city is seeking to construct a trail along the Galpin Lake corridor near Highway 7.
“We would like to link the Chanhassen trail to Shorewood and link it along Highway 7 to the controlled intersection at County Road 19. This would allow residents in this part of town to have a safe walking path, a safe path to take their dogs, strollers, but it would also allow residents in that neighborhood to be able to walk to Excelsior Elementary and to be able to walk to the downtown business district,” she said.
Shorewood does not have the money for the project, she said, so they approached the state. While they were not awarded the money in the latest bonding bill, they were granted a legislative bus tour. On Oct. 19, a bus full of the 19 members of the State Capitol Investment Committee, and came to Shorewood. She said the members walked the portion of the trail to Highway 7 and saw how busy the area could get at 8:20 a.m. The city is awaiting news on potential future funding.
Labadie also announced that Shorewood received notice from the Minnesota Department of Transportation about a traffic study they will conduct for the Highway 7 corridor and beyond, which begins this month and runs until next June. This announcement comes after the city was looking for a way to increase safety after the death of 20-year-old Parker Nelson who was killed in an accident last June.
She also highlighted park and road improvements, including additional efforts to meet ADA compliance standards.
Tonka Bay
Tonka Bay Mayor Adam Jennings said that infrastructure in the city has been a priority. Along County Road 19, the city has experienced 20-30 breaks along its main water line in the last few years.
“When this happens, pretty much worse-case scenario, the entire city is without water for sometimes up to a day,” he said. “I used to tell a story that there was someone that got caught in the middle of a shower with shampoo in their hair and then about two weeks ago, it happened to me.”
Jennings said to replace the entire water line would cost about $3 million. The city’s annual operating budget is about $1.2 million, with half going to health and public safety.
Tonka Bay reached out to the Capital Investment Committee, with help from State Rep. Kelly Morrison, DFL-Deephaven, and State Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart, DFL-Wayzata, for bills on each side of the legislature, in hopes of receiving funding to replace the line.
Excelsior
Excelsior Mayor Todd Carlson said that while the city had several infrastructure needs in the past, in the last several years they’ve found funds for road improvements including an overlay of Water Street this past summer. They have also worked on water and sewer projects in the city’s neighborhoods.
“We’re really trying to make this a place that when people come to visit, they have a good experience and hopefully we’re doing that,” he said.
The city is focusing on ADA compliance, and by improving their pocket park with almost 1,000 plants and a future water feature. The city also installed a new pavilion in The Commons community park. In 2022, he said the city will continue looking for a new city hall building, additional infrastructure improvement projects, and hotel projects.
Greenwood
Greenwood Mayor Deb Kind said city assessments were slightly up and that they partnered with Shorewood to surface Minnetonka Boulevard and improve stormwater runoff.
She also announced that all of the cities are hiring a new joint police chief. Ballsrud, the current interim police chief, is under consideration for the job, as well as two other candidates.
The mayors, fire chief and police chief also answered questions about affordable housing, the employee shortage, economic development and their priorities for next year.
