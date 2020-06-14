After missing the entire high school season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Legion-age baseball players from Excelsior and Minnetonka are back on the field practicing in anticipation of a summer season.
Although Gov. Tim Walz has yet to give the “all clear” for summer games, teams have been able to practice in small groups since June 1.
Excelsior-area players have taken advantage of that with group sessions at Veterans Field at Minnetonka High School. Rob Hager, head coach of Excelsior’s 19-and-Under (Legion I) team, has tentatively scheduled the first games for the weekend of June 19-21.
“We’ve got a full schedule that could include as many as 40 games,” Hager said during a practice session June 11. “The kids have struggled all spring because all of the news was bad. Finally, there was good news when we were able to start practicing. It has been really difficult, but we are going to play one way or another.”
High school and Legion-age coaches were not able to work with their players this spring, however, the Minnetonka High players, who form the nucleus of the Excelsior 19U team, were able to train with Jim Brower, the former Major League pitcher from Minnetonka.
“Jim set up eight sessions for groups of 10 or less,” Hager said. “The kids worked out three days a week, with the focus on arm care and taking some cuts in the cage. Jim has agreed to be our year-round trainer. It was a good time to start that relationship.”
In addition to a new baseball trainer, the Excelsior 19U players have a refurbished Veterans Field, which has all new artificial turf and a new batter’s eye in center field.
“There’s nothing better than being out here in the sunshine at the new vet,” said captain Nick Thimsen, the Most Valuable Player in last year’s State American Legion Tournament.
Back from an abbreviated season in college ball, Thimsen said, “I am not here to be the boss, but I want to be a good example to the other players.”
Another key player back from last year is captain Sam Tyrpa, who led the pitching staff with 11 Legion wins. Pitcher Garrett Synstelien and shortstop Evan Steingas are the other two captains.
Observing the practice on June 11, Excelsior general manager Jim Peck said, “They kids are having a really good time now that we’re able to practice.”
In addition to the captains, these are the players for Excelsior’s 19U team - Josh Daniel, Danny Davis, Thomas Gross, Dillon Hanson, Dylan Hawley, Charlie Hemer, Marcus Hoffman, Walter Johnson, Sam Karrick, Matthew Kelly, Tyler Kueppers, Austin Roberts, and Isaac Wenzel.
Hager’s coaching staff includes Adam Goethke, Alex LaPorte and Andrew Shotwell. Excelsior finished 56-4 overall in Legion ball last summer.
