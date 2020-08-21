Now that Evan Steingas’ American Legion Baseball career with Excelsior has ended, he can look back on two great years that included a state championship in 2019 and a season-ending victory in the Metro Invitational this year.
Not many teams end up with the kind of postseason success Excelsior has enjoyed, and head coach Rob Hager appreciates Steingas’ contributions to that success.
“We returned only four players from last year’s state-championship team - Evan, Nick Thimsen, Sam Tyrpa and Garrett Synstelien,” Hager said last week. “Evan is a great kid - and he works so hard. He is the kind of person you want as a team leader. Over all the years I’ve coached, he is one of my favorite players.
“Early in the season, some people wondered if we would even finish above .500 this year,” Hager continued. There was no state Legion title to defend because the national Legion program pulled the plug on the season due to corona virus concerns. Thus, the Fire Club from Excelsior had to play an independent schedule.
“We challenged our four veterans to be leaders, and they really helped us come together as a group,” Hager said.
At one point the Fire Club’s record was 12-7, but they had a magnificent stretch the second half of the season, winning 14 of their last 15 games for a 26-8 record.
“We knew that this year would be a challenge,” Steingas said. “Excelsior has one of the best Legion programs in the nation, but this was a completely different year with no Legion playoffs. We were happy to be back on the field after the spring season was canceled. That was definitely a bummer, but I’m glad we at least had a summer season.”
Steingas said that the challenge at the start of the year was to bring the new players up to speed.
“Coach Hager is the best coach I’ve ever had, hands down,” Steingas said. “The thing about him is that he always believed in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself. Winning was easy last year, and we expected to win every game with all the talent we had. The four veteran players had to show the new players the Excelsior way.”
Hager said second baseman Steingas and right fielder Thimsen showed the way with all-out hustle and desire to win.
Tyrpa, who finished his 19-and-Under career with a 27-0 record, and Synstelien, who is 21-1, were a terrific 1-2 pitching punch. Synstelien specialized in low-hit games, hurling three no-hitters and five one-hitters over the last two seasons.
In the Metro Invitational, Synstelien and Tyrpa each pitched a one-run victory. Synstelien threw a no-hitter to beat Anoka 2-1 and Tyrpa pitched a four-hitter to top St. Michael 5-4 in the championship game.
“St. Michael was one of the most challenging teams we played this year,” Steingas said. “To go up there and win on their field was a great end to the season. Our pitching this year was incredible.”
Steingas has devoted thousands of hours to improving his baseball skills. “I fell in love with how the game is played,” he said. “Really, for me, it’s more than a game it’s a passage of life. I plan to try out for the team at UMD [University of Minnesota-Duluth]. I’m not done playing baseball yet.”
In college Steingas plans to major in studio art. He had a 3.72 GPA in high school and was named an AP scholar. “Minnetonka High School was great to me,” he said. “I also had a chance to play hockey, and I had great teachers in all of my classes.”
Peter and Mia Steingas are proud of their son’s accomplishments, and Evan is grateful for all they have done for him.
“My parents have always supported my hopes and dreams,” he said. “And they’ve always been there for me.”
Steingas added that his baseball teammates are among his best friends.
“Our state-championship team [in 2019] had so much fun as a group, on and off the field,” he said. “We didn’t want the season to end.”
The 2019 Fire Club went 56-4 and fell one win short of a Legion World Series berth.
“I will remember that season forever,” Steingas said.
