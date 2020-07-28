Every Wednesday afternoon, Sarah Lindblom of Solar Fresh Produce unloads boxes from her gray Volvo at locations in Plymouth and Minnetonka where customers can pick up their weekly shares of vegetables and eggs.
Six years ago, the 2007 Wayzata High School graduate started offering full and half shares of produce grown on her Buffalo farm. Community supported agriculture has become a popular way for people to buy local, seasonal food directly from farmers like Lindblom.
From cabbage and lettuce to cucumbers and onions, each week offers something fresh, which is what attracted Pam Grossmann to the idea years ago when she first became one of Lindblom’s first customers.
The Minnetonka resident has supported Lindblom since the beginning, starting with a half a share and moving up to a full share.
“It’s convenient and fun to get new things,” Grossmann said of the items in her produce box.
She also appreciates the weekly newsletter in which Lindblom shares recipes incorporating the vegetables from the box and stories from the farm.
“I really buy into the CSA philosophy,” Grossmann said of not only supporting local farmers but also their organic and sustainable farming practices.
Lindblom is encouraged that even more people are supporting local farmers like herself and that more people are interested in growing vegetables in what she refers to as a gardening renaissance.
“I just get this impression that people are really taking up a new interest in gardening,” Lindblom said, which she attributes partly to the pandemic.
Not only have more people been worried about food security, but they have also been forced to look for new hobbies to do around the house.
“I think it will result in people having a better connection with their food, and also with the earth in general ... like having that hands-in-the-soil interaction,” Lindblom said.
Gardening offers an opportunity for connection and community building.
“We’re all desiring this connection right now, and I think that gardening brings us together,” Lindblom said, whether it’s at mealtime or collaborating on resources for cultivation.
“And that’s what the CSA is about ... having people see the process of what it takes to get those vegetables from a farm to their dinner plate,” she said.
Studying abroad in France while in college was the influencing factor for Lindblom’s farming venture as she grew accustomed to the availability of fresh produce grown by local farmers.
After earning a business degree, her career path shifted to how she could provide that “fresh produce flavor” right here at home.
To get started, she found a farming internship through ATTRA, a sustainable agriculture program, where she worked in Georgia on a certified organic farm. After four months, she decided to get more experience closer to home and worked on a farm in North Dakota.
After working in a corporate setting, the opportunity arose to purchase 3 acres in the Buffalo countryside, which has allowed her to “establish roots” with an acre of cultivated land and a few unheated hoop structures.
She started small by selling fresh produce and eggs at the Rockford Farmers Market and offering weekly CSA shares from June to October. She now has an on-site Saturday market where people can get fresh produce.
The 32-year-old gets emotional reflecting on how far she has come in that “short amount of time.”
“I never thought I’d be running a farm by myself,” Lindblom said. Instead, she thought she would still be working for other people or having to rent farmland.
Land access is the number one issue for beginners, said Lindblom, who is president of the Crow River chapter of the Sustainable Farming Association of Minnesota.
“Farmland is so hard to come by and I just know there’s so many people out there that want to do this kind of thing, but there’s nowhere for them to do it,” she said.
Lindblom pointed out there are landowners who want to carry on the legacy of their farm but don’t have a succession plan to do that.
“If you want to carry on a legacy of your farm, consider working with a young person that’s full of energy and excited about it,” Lindblom said. “But it’s really difficult (to find land) and I am super lucky that I get to be here.”
Today, more beginning farmers are women as women make up 36% of the farmers in Minnesota, and 56% of farming operations include women as decision-makers, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
“Seeing women like Sarah is very inspiring because they are committed to principles of sustainability and protecting our food-producing resources – air, land, water and people,” said Theresa Keaveny, executive director of the Sustainable Farming Association of Minnesota. “That gives me hope for a brighter agricultural future, where more of our food is sourced from local farmers, which is of higher quality, and greater nutritional value than processed or factory-farmed protein.”
Lindblom suggests anyone interested in gardening start small.
“I kind of chose instead of going all in and big at the beginning to just like start small and keep costs low so that I don’t have this pressure to pay back expensive loans,” she said.
For more information on Solar Fresh Farm, visit solarfreshproduce.weebly.com.
The farm store is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Lindblom encourages customers to text or call her at 612-810-7497 before their visit.
