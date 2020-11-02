After coaching in the youth and high school hockey ranks for 26 years, Erik Vetsch has been named head coach of the Hopkins High boys hockey team.
For 14 years, Vetsch coached in the Edina High program, working with former NHL defenseman and championship high school coach Curt Giles. That helped prepare Vetsch to take his first high school head coaching position at Kennedy High in Bloomington.
Vetsch is excited to come to Hopkins, as he replaces former head coach David Bakken, who stepped down earlier this year.
“I couldn’t pass up this opportunity,” Vetsch said in an interview Oct. 30.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, Vetsch has not yet met with his players in-person, but he is anxious to do so. “I had a Zoom meeting with players and parents,” he said. “I might not meet the players in-person until Nov. 23 [the first day high school boys teams are allowed to practice].”
Vetsch did not have the opportunity to work with his new team this summer because his hiring occurred after the current school year began. One of his goals is to do everything possible to make the program safe by following COVID-19 protocol.
“We have to do our best to make sure the kids are safe,” he said. “And, at the same time, we want to keep their families safe.”
Vetsch said that Hopkins athletic director Dan Johnson has assured a smooth transition to a new coaching staff. “Dan is awesome to work with,” the new coach said.
Hopkins will not be playing a Lake Conference schedule this winter, but will play one of the Lake teams - Buffalo - the only Lake school with an enrollment comparable to that of Hopkins.
“We will play a combination of Class AA and A teams,” Vetsch noted. “The schedule will be more compacted [due to COVID-19]. Some of the teams we’ll be playing are Kennedy, Jefferson, South St. Paul, Chanhassen, St. Louis Park, Waconia and South St. Paul. We want to come into the season with a positive mindset that we’ll be able to compete.”
Looking back on his path to the head coaching job at Hopkins High, Vetsch said, “I played for Lakeville High School. My first coaching job was in the Richfield youth hockey program, and then I coached in the Jefferson youth program.”
His first high school coaching experience was with Hopkins when Chad Nyberg, now the Jefferson High athletic director, was head coach.
Vetsch’s time in Hopkins was followed by 14 seasons in the Edina program as an assistant under coach Giles.
“One of Curt’s strengths as a coach is the way he works with kids and the way he motivates them,” Vetsch said. “He always worked closely with his assistant coaches and listened to them.”
The Bloomington Kennedy job was Vetsch’s first foray into the head coaching realm. He liked working with the Bloomington players. The one drawback was congestion at Bloomington Ice Garden, where the Kennedy boys and girls and the Jefferson boys and girls all practiced.
The Hopkins boys have a facility all to themselves at the historic Hopkins Pavilion. They don’t share their locker room with any other teams, and ice time is available shortly after the time school ends in the afternoon.
“I like the Pavilion for the home-ice advantage and because it’s a place we can call our own,” Vetsch said. “I feel blessed to be part of the Hopkins program. This is a good fit for me. I will work hard to build success into the program.”
