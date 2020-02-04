In a Nordic skiing race dominated by athletes from the Minneapolis City Conference Feb. 3 at Theodore Wirth Park, the top finisher from the suburbs was Eden Prairie senior boys captain Zach Spears.
Spears’ fourth place gives him a spot in this week’s State Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. State will get underway at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13.
The Section 2 Meet at Wirth was handily won by Minneapolis Southwest, which boasted the top three individual finishers - junior Victor Sparks and seniors Jacob Rochell-Share and Charlie Grabow. Sparks’ combined time for classical and pursuit was 23:54. Spears skied the course in 24:43.
Asked about his goals for the State Meet, Spears said, “To be All-State you have top finish in the top 25. I was in the top 25 until the last 1,000 meters last year, but a few guys passed me, and I didn’t make All-State.”
Spears said he likes the course at Giants Ridge because it is a “hilly” course.
“As a cross country runner, I am used to hills,” he said. “The course at Giants Ridge is a technical course.”
Spears is a three-season endurance athlete - cross country in the fall, Nordic in the winter and track in the spring. He thrives on hard work, and that’s one reason his teammates named him a captain in all three sports.
“I was out the first four weeks of the Nordic skiing season with an injury,” Spears said. “But it has been a good season. We lost pretty much our whole team [to graduation], and I am the only one returning from last year’s top 10.”
Drawing on his experience, Spears handled several treacherous icy patches on the Section 2 course. Several skiers, who started near the back of the pursuit pack, fell and lost some time.
“It was icy, but not too bad,” the EP captain said.
Eden Prairie has some other good performances in the section meet. Benon Brattebo, a talented freshman, finished 18th overall in 26:22. Senior Nile Timmerman and sophomore Anthony Hilligoss were 33rd and 34th and senior Riley Marble placed 43rd.
Section 2
Team Scores
Minneapolis Southwest 392, Minneapolis Washburn 362, Minnetonka 330, Jefferson 324, Chanhassen/Chaska 318, Eden Prairie 315, Edina 286, Richfield 214, Holy Family Catholic 210, St. Thomas Academy 187.
