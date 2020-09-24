Through the first six games of the 2020 high school girls soccer season, Eden Prairie has been one of the metro area’s best defensive teams.
But with only five goals total in those six games, Eden Prairie’s record going into this week’s action was 2-4-0.
In its only match last week, Eden Prairie lost a 2-0 decision to Wayzata. Midway through the first half, Ella Novak scored for the Trojans, and then with only three minutes remaining, Wayzata junior captain Dana Bruer iced it.
“We spent a lot of the game defending,” Eden Prairie head coach Kelly Taylor said. “We’re not an easy team to score on. Now, we have to collectively attack to create more good scoring chances.”
Eden Prairie’s three senior captains - Lauren Becker, Megan Bohlig and Maddie Ishaug - have made the transition to a new coaching staff smooth this year.
“All three of them are great captains,” Taylor said. “They train hard and set an example for the younger players. And they are invested in taking the program in the right direction.”
Ishaug, the University of Wisconsin recruit, leads the Eagles in scoring with two goals.
“Maddie plays at a really high level and has a great motor,” Taylor said. With Ishaug on the field, Eden Prairie has a player who can compete evenly against the top strikers in the Lake Conference - Bruer from Wayzata, Maddie Dahlien from Edina and Marli Bertagnoli from Hopkins.
Eden Prairie is looking forward to a rematch against Edina at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Eden Prairie’s Aerie Stadium.
“We are the only team to hold Maddie Dahlien without a point so far,” said Taylor, whose Eagles lost 2-1 to Edina the first time through the Lake schedule Sept. 1 at Edina’s Kuhlman Field. Dahlien has two hat tricks this year and had two of Edina’s three goals in a 3-0 win at Minnetonka Sept. 14.
“Edina is playing very well right now,” Taylor said of the 5-0-0 Hornets. “I am excited to play them again ... there’s a lot of pride on both sides.”
