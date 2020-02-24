As expected, the Eden Prairie High girls basketball team is the No. 2 seed for the Section 2AAAA Girls Basketball Tournament, which began with quarterfinal games Wednesday, Feb. 26.
If Eden Prairie won that first-round game, the Eagles will play No. 3 Minnetonka or No. 6 Prior Lake in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Chaska High School. As the No. 1 team in the seedings, Chaska is the designated host.
Eden Prairie’s quarterfinal game against No. 7 Chanhassen was not expected to be tough, but Eagle head coach Ellen Wiese never takes anything for granted in the playoffs.
“I think we’re in a good place,” she said. “Our girls are close as a team, and they’re loose. It just depends on which team shows up. We can’t overlook anyone.”
As a warmup to the playoffs, the Eagles played the No. 4 team in the state, St. Michael-Albertville, in the regular-season finale Feb. 21.
St. Michael-Albertville was on point throughout the game and left the court with a 73-54 win.
Wiese’s assessment: “Not our best game.”
Destinee Bursch led the Eagles with 14 points and Nneka Obiazor and Savanna Jones added 12 each. Molly Lenz had four assists. Natalie Mazuerk led in rebounds with five.
Coach Wiese feels that a tough schedule has prepared the Eagles for the playoffs.
“I’ll put our schedule up against anybody’s,” she said. “We have been tested in the Lake Conference and also by our non-conference opponents. Our schedule has made us mentally stronger.”
Eden Prairie’s best win of the season was 77-74 over last year’s state runner-up, Stillwater. The Eagles lost to St. Michael-Albertville by only two points the first time through the Lake Conference schedule. The Eagles enter the playoffs with an overall record of 15-11.
