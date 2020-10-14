Thuy-Yen Tran

Eden Prairie tennis captain Thuy-Yen Tran lines up a backhand return. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Following a fifth-place Lake Conference finish, the young Eden Prairie girls tennis team lost a 4-3 decision to Prior Lake in the Section 2AA Tournament.

The season-ending loss was hard-fought by the Eagles, who played three sets in all three doubles matches and another three-set match at first singles.

In that first singles match, Annika Anderson of the Eagles defeated Tianna Houske of the Lakers, 6-1, 0-6, 7-5. Anderson’s ability to regroup for the third set made the difference.

Prior Lake won the other three singles points. Katlyn Lam won over EP’s Sophia Paul 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2. At third singles Alyssa Lam scored a 6-3, 6-4 decision over Mary Margaret Mellen of the Eagles. The fourth singles point went to Shelby Gambucci, who defeated EP’s Zadie Walvatne in straight sets.

First doubles was a high point in the match for the Eagles, who won the point 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 with captain Thuy-Yen Tran and Ava Neuman. That combination has played well all season, and they were tested against the Lakers’ top team of Kelly Wu and Ella Joesting.

Second doubles was another triumph from the Eagles as captains Katelyn Daravingas and Carmela Pittaluga defeated Rose Netz and Sydney Danielson in a close match, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Again, the Eagle girls answered the call to resiliency.

Third doubles was another very competitive match. Although the Eagles played well, their combination of Abbey Ladegaard and Sophia Salamekh lost to Grace Mahowald and Julieta Mazzoldi, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Prior Lake went on to lose it Section 2AA quarterfinal match to Minnetonka Thursday, Oct. 8. Minnetonka is the Lake Conference champion and the No. 1-ranked Class AA team in the state.

Coach Alexa Horoshak kept the Eden Prairie’s morale high during a regular season that was shortened from 16 matches to 11 by Minnesota State High School League COVID-19 restrictions. The Eagles hope to return to a full schedule for the 2021 season.

