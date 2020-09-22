As expected, the duel for first place between Eden Prairie and Wayzata highlighted the Lake Conference Boys Cross Country Jamboree Friday, Sept. 18, at Eden Prairie’s Round Lake Park.
With home-course advantage, Eden Prairie won the meet by 10 points over Wayzata, 55-65. Minnetonka was a strong contender, finishing third with 71 points.
Had the race between EP and Wayzata been scored as a dual meet, EP head coach Jeff Lindlief said, “We would have won 29-30.”
Senior Josh Koehnen and sophomore Nick Gilles of Minnetonka took the top two spots Friday. There were three different races, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The day began with Eden Prairie facing Wayzata, and then Minnetonka raced Edina. Finally, Buffalo, Hopkins and St. Michael-Albertville competed.
Meet director Lindlief, said, “Round Lake is a relatively flat course, so the times here are fast.”
Minnetonka’s Koehnen covered the course in 16:10, with teammate Gilles one second behind him. Eden Prairie seniors Alex Gutierrez (16:15.0) and Jack Gschwendtner (16:15.1) finished almost in a dead heat for third and fourth places. Fifth place went to Ben Haberman of Hopkins, who ran basically unchallenged against Buffalo and St. Michael-Albertville. His time was 16:18. Austin Hunter of Minnetonka followed in 16:25.
Rounding out the top 10 - Isaac Hartman of Eden Prairie (16:31), Ethan Richter of Edina (16:32), Jadon Boots of Buffalo (16:33) and Andrew DeFor of Edina (16:35).
Hartman is normally Eden Prairie’s top finisher, but he missed the Sept. 10 Lake races at Gale Woods Farm with an injury and is just beginning to get back to form.
“Isaac went out and set the pace [at Round Lake],” Lindlief said. “He and Alex and Jack ran together most of the race, then Alex snuck ahead of Jack at the end. Going forward, the key for our boys is to close the game between the top three and the 4-5-6-7 runners.”
Minnetonka head coach Jeff Renlund was encouraged by his team’s performance and the fact the Skippers competed well on the same course against Eden Prairie and Wayzata.
“In a dual-meet format, I think we lost our race with Edina, but I am pretty pumped with the performances today after a hard week of training,” Renlund said. “When you show up in training, you’ll be there in the races. Our guys are pushing each other every day.”
Renlund loved to see the reaction of his boys when they found out they finished the day only six points behind Wayzata and 16 behind Eden Prairie.
“We have an exceptional group,” Renlund said. “It is my privilege to coach them. The success they have as runners carries over into their lives.”
Tonka Girls Win
In a roundabout way, the Minnetonka High girls cross country team became the first competitor to take some of the lustre of Wayzata’s sixth-place national ranking this season.
Although the Skippers didn’t run head-to-head against Wayzata Friday, Sept. 18, at Round Lake Park in Eden Prairie, they had the best score of the day among the seven Lake Conference teams. Wayzata opened the day by defeating St. Michael-Albertville and Eden Prairie in a triangular, and then Minnetonka defeated Edina in the next matchup.
At the end of the day, the scoreboard showed Minnetonka with 30 points and Wayzata with 52. Other team scores were Edina 66, St. Michael-Albertville 105, Eden Prairie 106, Buffalo 192 and Hopkins 215.
“Our girls followed the race plan really well,” Minnetonka head coach Jane Reimer-Morgan said. “Edina is a phenomenal team and Matt Gabrielson is such a great coach. Anytime we finish ahead of Edina, that means we ran really well.”
The head-to-head race between Minnetonka and Wayzata will happen this week at St. Michael-Albertville. In addition to the two teams competing, the battle of the sophomores between Minnetonka’s Maya Mor and Wayzata’s Abbey Nechanicky will be part of the program. Nechanicky had the fastest time when the Lake Conference schools all raced at Gale Woods Farm two weeks ago. But Friday at Round Lake Park, Mor had the fastest 5K time - 17:43 to Nechanicky’s 17:46.
“It will be great when they run against each other,” Reimer-Morgan said.
Minnetonka was tough at the top of the lineup at Round Lake, taking five of the first 11 places. In addition to Mor’s first place, the Skippers had junior Kate LeBlanc (fourth in 18:21), ninth-grader Ella Graham (fifth in 18:23), ninth-grader Elizabeth Weider (ninth in 18:48) and eighth-grader Avery Marasco-Johnson (11th) in 19:00).
The Skippers showed additional depth with senior Annalise Johnson (20th in 19:37), ninth-grader Kailey Lai (21st in 19:38), ninth-grader Kyra Martin (23rd in 19:46), seventh-grader Abby Downin (24th in 19:49) and senior Anna Cherian (29th in 20:14).
EP Girls Race
Eden Prairie’s girls cross country team battled St. Michael-Albertville for second place in the Lake Conference Jamboree Sept. 18 at Eden Prairie’s Round Lake Park.
The Eagles raced against Wayzata and St. Michael-Albertville, and when the scores for all seven Lake schools were tabulated a the end of the day, STMA had 105 points to beat Eden Prairie by a point.
“A lot of our girls in the second heat ran PRs [personal records],” Eden Prairie head coach Jeff Lindlief noted. Cross country is a sport that puts as much emphasis on improvement as it does on winning, so Friday’s race was encouraging.
“The two teams we ran against are great teams,” Lindlief said. “Wayzata is top five in the nation and St. Michael-Albertville was the state Class AA champion two years ago. Among the Lake girls teams this year, Wayzata, Minnetonka and Edina are the clear-cut top three.”
Eden Prairie, St. Michael-Albertville and Hopkins are in the next tier.
Seniors Miriam Sandeen and Ella Bakken have led the Eagle girls in every race this season. Sandeen had a 5K time of 18:40 to finish eighth among all Lake runners on Friday. Bakken posted a time of 19:10 to place 14th. Others in Eden Prairie’s top six also included senior Sarah Mullah, junior Linnea Brandt, sophomore Lori Derouin and junior Lorelei Schwab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.