Eden Prairie’s boys hockey team snapped a two-game losing streak with an avalanche of goals Saturday, Jan. 4, in Buffalo.
The final score was 8-0, as the Eagles rolled with a 38-12 advantage in shots on goal.
“Buffalo was jacked to play us in their first game in the Lake Conference,” Eden Prairie head coach Lee Smith said. “But once we scored our fourth goal [early in the second period], that took the wind out of their sails.”
Captain John Mittelstadt led Eden Prairie’s puck movement, finishing the game with four assists. Goals were spread across the board with two by Ben Steeves and one each by Mason Langenbrunner, Luke Mittelstadt, Drew Holt, Tyler Johnson and Kam Langefels.
Jake Casey was another top playmaker with two assists, and goalie Eli Andrews stopped all 12 Bison shots on net.
Eden Prairie battle some injuries and sickness during the holidays and lost twice in the Hockey for Life Tournament in Prior Lake.
“If everyone is healthy at then end of the season, that’s what I’m looking for,” Smith said. “In the Buffalo game we came back to making the simple plays and not over passing the puck. Teams are playing us hard, playing us physical, so there is, no doubt, going to be some wear and tear.”
Excited for the chance to compete for the Lake Conference title, Smith said, “Until someone takes it away from Edina, it is their [Lake] title.”
The Hornets won state last year, when they edged Eden Prairie by a goal in the state finals.
“Wayzata is a good hockey team that’s hard to score on,” Smith said. “And Minnetonka is playing better. Along with us and Edina, those are the big four in the conference.”
Eden Prairie enters this week’s action with an overall record of 9-2-1. The Eagles don’t have a conference game this week, but will play two northern powers in games at Eden Prairie Community Center.
Cloquet comes to town for a 7 p.m. game Friday, Jan. 10, and Duluth East visits Eden Prairie at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
