Medical bills, rent, child care, car payments and other bills can demolish paychecks. And food has become an increasingly huge bill.

The USDA predicts 2023 to increase food prices in the USA by 7.9 percent. Meanwhile, Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits are shrinking. More and more families are turning to emergency services like food shelves for help. During the month of March, food shelves around the state are working together to raise awareness of financial hardship as well as funds to help people though the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign.

