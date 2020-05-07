Five players from the University of Minnesota football team were selected in the 2020 National Football League draft April 23-25.
Among the selections is Eden Prairie High graduate Carter Coughlin, who was taken 218th overall in the seventh round by the New York Giants. Coughlin has been successful at every stage of his career. Playing for coach Mike Grant at Eden Prairie, he was a two-time All-Lake Conference player. He made second-Team All-Big Ten Conference in 2018 and again in 2019 with the Gophers and finished his college career with 159 tackles.
Coughlin started all 13 games as the Gophers finished 11-2 last fall. His name is in the Gopher record book in two categories. He is third all-time in sacks with 22.5 and fourth all-time with 40 tackles for loss. In addition, he forced seven fumbles during his four-year career.
The other Gopher players selected and the teams that took them in this year’s draft are All-American Antoine Winfield Jr. (Tampa Bay), Tyler Johnson (Tampa Bay), Kamal Martin (Green Bay) and Chris Williamson (New York Giants).
Lake Takes 7 Titles
Even in a school year cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, the Lake Conference continued to dominate Minnesota State High School League athletics.
Of the 12 sports seasons completed last fall, Lake teams won six championships. Then in the winter, when nine state tourneys were completed, Edina added one more title to the Lake total.
With no spring sports, Edina was unable to match last year’s state record of eighth state titles. Still, the Hornets won four state titles in the fall and one more in the winter. Another outstanding group of Edina athletes won gold medals in boys soccer, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving and girls cross country in the fall. The Hornets added a boys swimming and diving title during the winter season. Wayzata added two state titles to the Lake’s total of seven, taking honors in football and volleyball.
Thanks to the Hornets and Trojans, Lake schools won seven of the 21 state tourneys that were completed.
Imagine what the conference might have done if other tournaments would have been completed. Hopkins High’s girls basketball team was poised to play in the state finals against Farmington on March 14 but the shutdown came on the 13th. Eden Prairie and Hopkins were hoping to play in the state boys tourney the following week.
Hopkins head coach Brian Cosgriff said, “The seniors were devastated. There were tears galore because we really wanted to play - to prove that we could play 63 games in a row without faltering.”
Although Hopkins didn’t have the opportunity for a 63rd consecutive victory and the state title, those seniors finished their career with back-to-back undefeated seasons - 32-0 and 30-0.
The High School League’s decision to cancel boys basketball on March 13 cost Eden Prairie dearly. The Eagles were scheduled to play Shakopee for the Section 2AAAA title that evening, but then captain Cole Christensen found out on Twitter that the plug had been pulled.
“There’s an emptiness there,” said Eagle head coach Dave Flom, whose team had to settle for the first undefeated season in school history (28-0).
“We don’t have a state championship banner, but we are ranked ninth in the country by ESPN,” Flom noted.
Second in State
This was one of the rare years when a Lake Conference team didn’t win a state Class AA hockey title.
A 28-game Edina girls winning streak ended in the state championship game, as the Hornets lost to Andover 5-3. Katie Davis and the Jungels sisters, Tella and Vivian, led the Hornet skaters along with high-scoring junior forwards Hannah Chorske and Emma Conner. Ninth-grade goalie Uma Corniea was the state’s best in all three statistical categories.
Eden Prairie’s boys team reached the state finals against Hill-Murray, then came up short, 4-1. The Eagles were loaded with great players this season, including brothers John and Luke Mittelstadt, Ben Steeves, Carter Batchelder, Drew Holt and Mason Langenbrunner.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.