Eden Prairie’s 19-and-Under Summer Team baseball has an ace in the hole anytime righthander Brandt Thompson is pitching.
Although he looks more like a middle infielder than a power pitcher, Thompson generates consistent 87-88-mile-per-hour velocity with his fastball Most days he also throws a sharp-breaking slider.
In a game against Excelsior July 16 at Minnetonka’ Veterans Field, Thompson was firing on all cylinders, and the result was a one-hit shutout as Eden Prairie posted a 4-0 victory.
“Brandt did a really nice job, and there wasn’t an inning when we were on defense very long,” Eden Prairie head coach Valdie Magstadt said after the game. It was Thompson’s second win of the season against no losses, which is not surprising since this is his third season as a Legion-age pitcher. He needed only 85 pitches in seven innings against Excelsior, which won the state Legion baseball title last summer with a 56-4 record.
“We have a high level of confidence when Brandt is on the mound,” Magstadt said. “We have put a lot on him to be the leader of our pitching staff. Brandt has worked hard to develop his arm strength, and he also know how to take care of his arm.”
Excelsior’s lone hit of the July 16 game was no fluke. Dillon Hanson connected on a line-drive single to the opposite field in the bottom of the fourth inning.
“I usually get more strikeouts than I had tonight,” said Thompson, who had 15 K’s in his first outing this summer. “The Excelsior hitters did a good job of making contact on my fastball.”
Thompson mentioned that Eden Prairie played errorless ball in the field. “We made all the plays, and Danny Pahl and Griffin Streed made good plays,” he said.
Legion-age baseball has always appealed to Thompson “because the competition is good. We play teams like Edina, Excelsior, Chanhassen and Edina.”
“Brandt’s performance was exactly what we needed tonight,” Magstadt said. “At this point in the season, our pitching is ahead of our defense and hitting. We scored a couple runs early tonight, and that’s what we needed.”
Assistant coach Scott Hackett had the Eagles running the bases, and they ended the night with 11 steals.
With a lineup heavy with left-handed hitters, the Eagles are seeing a lot of left-handed pitching from their opponents.
“I think we’ve seen six lefties in the first seven games,” Magstadt said. The Eagles lefties are up to the challenge, especially their offensive catalyst and lead-off man Brenden Donohue.
“Brenden is a good hitter who has played a lot of varsity innings,” Magstadt noted.
Donohue led the way when Eden Prairie lost an 8-5 decision to Waconia July 15. He went two-for-three with a walk and scored a run. Teammate Ty Valiton was two-for-four with a run. Pahl, Collin Arneson, Joey Cornelius, Nick Parker and Tyson Sirek had Eden Prairie’s other hits.
Through the first seven games Eden Prairie’s record is 3-3-1.
