Eden Prairie High’s Class of 2020 had great success in athletics.
Although there were no official state championships in 2019-20, the Eagle boys basketball team hit a high water mark with a 28-0 record and a No. 10 ranking from ESPN. Coach Dave Flom’s team was not able to complete its state-championship journey because the coronavirus pandemic wiped out not only the State Class 4A Tournament, but also the Eagles’ section championship game against Shakopee.
The EP boys hockey team almost brought home the third state championship of coach Lee Smith’s distinguished career, but the fell short against Hill-Murray in the state finals at Xcel Energy Center.
Eden Prairie’s girls basketball team won a state berth by upsetting top-seeded Chaska in the Section 2AAAA finals. The Eagle girls Nordic skiing team also won a state berth, while the boys aquatics team took third in state.
In the text below, the Eden Prairie Sun Sailor sports staff recognizes 25 Eden Prairie athletes who contributed significantly to the school’s sports legacy during their high school careers. There are many other 2020 EP graduates who shared in contributing to this ongoing success story.
Austin Andrews
As a four-year starter for the Eden Prairie High boys basketball team, Andrews was consistently on the All-Lake Conference squad.
Tyler Beaupre
The Eden Prairie High boys soccer captain led the Eagles in scoring and won a spot on the All-Lake Conference squad.
Rachel Boelke
One of Eden Prairie’s most accomplished all-around athletes, Boelke earned All-Lake Conference honors in soccer and Nordic skiing in 2019-20.
Kareena Bovitz
Bovitz helped the Eden Prairie High girls Nordic skiing team earn a trip to the 2020 State Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Carrie Byrnes
Byrnes is a dynamic combo athlete, who starred for the Eden Prairie girls soccer and hockey teams in 2019-20.
Jake Derouin
Possibly the best all-around athlete among boys in the graduating class, Derouin earned all-conference honors in cross country running, swimming and track during his career.
Drake Dobbs
Dobbs averaged 19 points per game while leading the Eden Prairie High boys basketball team in assists. He was a Mr. Basketball of Minnesota final five candidate and a first-team All-State Selection.
Cole Christensen
Christensen’s scoring, rebounding and defense played a huge role in Eden Prairie’s 28-0 boys basketball record, as he added another All-Lake Conference award to his resume.
Soren Dunn
Not surprisingly, the four-time All-Lake Conference swimmer was Eden Prairie’s leader in the State Class AA Meet, winning championships in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles.
Leah Eng
Eng earned a spot on the All-Lake Conference girls soccer team for her work on the defensive side of the field.
John Henry
The EP boys basketball guard made third-team All-State with a 17.4 scoring average. The highlight of his season was making a school-record 10 three-point shots in a win over Cambridge-Isanti.
Sydney Langseth
A first-team All-State selection and Ms. Hockey of Minnesota finalist, Langseth was the leading scorer in the Lake Conference for the second straight year.
Carver Magnani
Magnani was one of the best defenders in Lake Conference boys soccer last fall and also emerged as the Eagles’ second leading scorer.
Madison Magnani
The Eden Prairie High girls tennis team was younger than usual last fall and needed Magnani’s leadership. She was the one Eagle senior who earned a place on the All-Lake Conference team.
Natalie Mazurek
Eden Prairie girls basketball coach Ellen Wiese could look to this 6-4 center for a double-double almost every night. Mazurek led the Eagles to a State Class 4A Tournament berth.
John Mittelstadt
Eden Prairie hockey coach Lee Smith said that Mittelstadt is “everything I look for in a captain.” The senior center repeated as an All-Lake player and was the Eagles’ second leading scorer.
Nneka Obiazor
In her senior season with the Eden Prairie High girls basketball team, Obiazor’s solid play helped the Eagles gain a state berth with section wins over Minnetonka and Chaska.
Liesl Paulsen
Paulsen starred in the three endurance sports - cross country running, Nordic skiing and track - during her EP career. She won the Athena Award as the school’s most outstanding senior female athlete.
Ben Sather
Sather was elected captain of the EP football and track teams. He made All-West District as a football defensive back. During his junior year, he finished second in state in the pole vault.
Zach Spears
Spears was the No. 1 Nordic skier in the Lake Conference this winter and won a berth to ski in the State Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. He made All-Lake Conference teams in both Nordic skiing and cross country.
Ben Steeves
A transfer student who moved from New Hampshire to Eden Prairie this year, Steeves was the Eagles’ top scorer in boys hockey this winter. He was a finalist for the Mr. Hockey of Minnesota Award.
Michael Tomsche
As a cornerback for the Eden Prairie football team the tough-tackling Tomsche covered some of the best wide receivers in the state in West District games. He was chosen for the All-District team.
Cheo Trotter
Trotter, Eden Prairie’s stalwart defensive lineman, had a big year as one of the best run stoppers in Class 6A West District football. He was named All-District.
Nora Wagner
Wagner was a fine addition to Eden Prairie’s third line in girls hockey, playing alongside the two leading scorers - Sydney Langseth and Grace Kuipers.
Fred Zach
Eden Prairie High football coach Mike Grant could count on Zach to play on both sides of the ball as a star linebacker and dependable running back.
