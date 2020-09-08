Eden Prairie’s girls tennis team picked up its first win of the Lake Conference season by beating Hopkins 6-1 Sept. 2.
It was a well-played match on both sides. The key to the win for Eden Prairie was a sweep in doubles.
The Eagles got the first doubles point with Thuy-Yen Tran and Ava Neuman scoring a 7-5, 6-2 win over Kate Diedrich and Eliza Polyak. At second doubles, the EP team of captains Carmela Pittaluga and Katelyn Daravingas defeated Charlotte Rich and Nina Andraschko 6-1, 7-5. The Eagles got the third doubles point with Sami Pomar and Abbey Ladegaard winning 6-3, 6-1 over Catherine Rich and Lucia Brimmer.
At first singles, Annika Anderson of EP scored a 6-3, 7-5 win over Emma Morley. Sophia Paul won the second singles point 6-2, 6-1 over Josi Fiterman. Hopkins won the third singles point with Zoe Lipschultz defeating Sophia Salamekh 6-1, 6-2. The Eagles bounced back with a 6-3, 6-3 Sadie Walvatne win over Hopkins’ Lexie Stoez.
Blake 7, EP 0
The Blake School has a top-five girls tennis team in Minnesota this year, and the Bears proved that in a 7-0 win over the Eden Prairie Eagles last week.
Eden Prairie won several singles games with a lineup that had Anderson at No. 1, Sophia Paul at No. 2, Daravingas at No. 3 and Walvatne at No. 4.
In doubles, Eden Prairie brought a great effort, keeping all three matches close. The best match of the entire meet was second doubles, where EP’s Pittaluga and Salamekh split 7-6 sets with Nina Bush and Audrey Anderson.
First doubles was another good match with Blake’s Annabelle Swigert and Ellie Nixon defeating the Eagles team of Tran and Neuman 6-3, 6-3.
Blake’s third doubles team of Melody Lee and Lilly Anderson defeated the Eagle duo of Ladegaard and Pomar 6-4, 6-0.
Upcoming Action
Next for the Eden Prairie girls is a Lake Conference dual rematch against Hopkins at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Hopkins’ home courts.
.Hopkins will step outside the Lake Conference to play Minneapolis Washburn in 4 p.m. dual match Friday, Sept. 11, at Hopkins. The Royals continue a busy schedule with a match against The Blake School at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 at Blake’s Hopkins campus. Eden Prairie will face Wayzata at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Round Lake Park.
