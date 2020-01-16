One hundred and thirty career wins is a high mark for any high school wrestler, and Eden Prairie junior Bryce Dagel joined the club Jan. 15 by pinning Wayzata’s Cole Ciardelli in 4:32 during EP’s 60-16 Lake Conference loss to the Trojans.
Four years of varsity wrestling have gone by quickly for Dagel, whose win against Ciardelli gave him a 16-3 record this season.
“I had wrestled him a few times before,” Dagel said after the match, “but this is the first time I have pinned him.”
Of his 16 wins this season, Dagel estimates half were by pin and half were by decision.
Up three weight classes from last year, when he wrestled at 126 pounds, Dagel said 145 is a comfortable weight for him. He has no desire to cut weight to drop to 138 pounds for the postseason tournaments.
Dagel became a wrestler at the age of 5 at the urging of his next-door neighbor. “Wrestling has always been by favorite sport,” he said.
What does Dagel like most about wrestling?
“It’s the individual part,” he said. “If I win, it’s because of the work I put in. If I lose, I go back and work harder.”
Of course, there is a team aspect of high school wrestling, as well. Dagel was thrilled when the Eagles qualified for the State Class AAA Team Tournament last March. Although they lost to St. Michael-Albertville 72-6 in the opening round, it was fun to wrestle under the bright lights of Xcel Energy Center in team competition.
Dagel is a two-time state individual qualifier, and he is hopeful of making it for the third time this year. Last winter he finished sixth at state.
It is not likely Eden Prairie will return to state as a team.
“We are a young team in transition,” Dagel said. “I miss the seniors from last year, especially Azi Rankins, who was my training partner.”
There are a few other solid veterans this year, led by Jordan Todd, who has already won an invitational tournament title at 160 pounds. But there are holes at the beginning of the lineup, where the Eagles forfeited the 106- and 113-pound bouts to Wayzata.
Once the action began, Wayzata’s 120-pound Cal Lonnquist pinned Tanner Swanson.
Terrae Dunn, an EP eighth-grader, scored a 14-3 decision over Will Skogrand at 126. Then, in one of the best matches of the dual meet, Adam Cherne of Wayzata decisioned Jacory Bates 5-0 at 132.
Cael Swensen, Wayzata’s top winner with a 27-1 record, pinned EP eighth-grader Will Diana.
Following Dagel’s victory at 145, Wayzata reeled off five straight wins, four of them by pin. Adam El Damir (152) pinned Landry Goodwin, Dominic Heim (160) scored a late reversal to beat Jordan Todd 6-5, Harrison Hawkins (170) pinned Tommy Pederson, Cayden Homme (182) pinned Brennan Hirtz and Mac Kukowski (195) pinned Joe Pesheck.
Will Sather of the Eagles broke Wayzata’s streak by pinning Austin Franchino at 220 pounds.
The match concluded with Wayzata heavyweight Jac Carver pinning Xavier Urena.
The Eagles’ next tournament will be the South St. Paul Invitational, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at South St. Paul High School.
