Danny Hernandez (14) and his Eden Prairie soccer teammates are headed in the right direction. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

A determined sixth-seeded Eden Prairie High boys soccer team knocked off third-seeded Chaska 2-1 in the first round of the Section 2AA Tournament Oct. 14 at Chaska.

Danny Hernandez scored with three minutes remaining in the second half to give the Eagles the right to play in the section semifinals, Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. at Shakopee. The winner of that semifinal will play Edina or Minnetonka in the finals at the home field of the higher seed at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

Eden Prairie head coach Rob St. Clair expressed his respect for Chaska after the Oct. 14 win. “Chaska is really good,” he said. “They won the Metro West championship with a 9-1-1 record.”

Part of Eden Prairie’s success was finally having its full team on the field. Jose Blanco, Kevin Rojas and Henry Husmann all had to take some games off due to injuries, but all three were back on the turf to play against Chaska.

“We had all of our weapons,” St. Clair said. “We run a lot of things through Jose and the ball’s on his foot a lot.”

Rojas is another key offensive player, while Husmann is a second-year starter on defense.

On the winning goal against Chaska, Hernandez came up with a timely individual effort. “Danny got the steal and absolutely sniped that shot,” St. Clair said.

Alex Yue scored Eden Prairie’s first goal on a shot that got up in the wind and carried over the goalie’s head to the back of the net.

Steven Mattison played in goal for the Eagles. “He was outstanding, especially early and late in the game,” St. Clair noted.

With the win in the section opener, Eden Prairie stands 4-5-3 on the season. That gives the team seven positive results in 12 matches.

