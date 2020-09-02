Coach Alexa Horoshak, known to her Eden Prairie tennis players as ‘Coach Alex,’ is enthusiastic about the prospects for the 2020 season.
“I am excited the girls can play, even if it’s an abbreviated season,” she said. “We will win some and lose some. More instruction is possible than in previous years due to the reduced schedule. Every other year I dream about having more practices so we can work on patterns and technique; this year we have more practices.”
The schedule was reduced from the usual 16 matches to 11 by the Minnesota State High School League.
With COVID-19 restrictions, both practices and matches have a new look this season. “We are using a lot more tennis balls,” Horoshak noted. “Similar to other schools, we’ve had an increased interest in the sport, as tennis is one of the few sports approved to return to play. No spectators on the courts and spacing on buses [or no buses at all] changes some of the support and camaraderie that the girls usually enjoy.”
Six letter winners return for the Eagles, who were a mid-range Lake Conference team last season.
They are sophomore Annika Anderson, who is expected to play first singles, senior captains Thuy-Yen Tran and Carmela Pittaluga, junior captain Katelyn Daravingas, junior Ava Neuman and sophomore Sophia Paul.
New to the varsity this year are senior Abbey Ladegaard, juniors Sami Pomar and Sophia Salamekh, sophomore Mary Margaret Mellen, ninth-grader Delaney Smith and eighth-grader Zadie Walvatne.
“I have seen much improvement in the girls from last season,” Horoshak said. “I know these girls will compete all the way to the last point, no matter what the outcome!”
Eden Prairie was scheduled to open the season at home against Breck School Tuesday, Aug. 25.
There will be home another match against Orono at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Round Lake Park courts in Eden Prairie.
Minnetonka and Edina are the co-favorites in the Lake Conference after finishing second and first at state, respectively, last season. Buffalo, Wayzata, Hopkins, St. Michael-Albertville are the other Lake tennis teams.
