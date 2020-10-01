Coach Kelly Taylor of the Eden Prairie girls soccer team has been waiting for a signature win in her first season with the Eagles.
Eden Prairie almost got that win in a match against Edina Sept. 24 at EP’s Aerie Stadium. The Eagles played one of their best defensive games of the season, but lost to the Hornets 2-1.
The Eden Prairie match was perhaps the most important of Edina’s season so far. The Hornets, who had lost to Wayzata two nights earlier, came ready and had goals from senior Gwen Hendrikson and junior Maddie Dahlien.
“Gwen scored a nice goal on a left-footed shot,” Edina head coach Aafedt noted. “She works hard every game.”
Ninth-grader Ashley Thurk and sophomore Ella Kachmarzinski made their first varsity starts of the season for Edina against Eden Prairie, and “they were amazing,” Aafedt said.
Captain Lauren Becker scored for Eden Prairie with an assist from Mim Marsan.
Eden Prairie’s ninth-grade goalie Lily Mattison had the hot hand and even stopped a penalty kick.
“There are a lot of good young keepers in the Lake Conference this year,” coach Taylor said. “Lily has played above her grade. She puts herself in good position to make saves, and her range from side to side is solid.”
Taylor said there was no comparison between this game with Edina and the one played earlier in the season, when Edina also won 2-1.
“We gave up 17 or 19 shots the first time, and in the second game we cut the shots in half,” Taylor said. “We only gave Edina two corner kicks.”
With the Lake Conference season winding down, Edina leads the pack with a 6-1 record. Also in the hunt for the title are Minnetonka (5-2-0) and Wayzata (4-2-1).
Edina will host Minnetonka at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, in what could be the big match of the season. The Hornets defeated Minnetonka 3-0 the first time through the Lake schedule.
Next for the Eden Prairie girls is a 7:15 p.m. home match against Minnetonka Thursday, Oct. 1, at Aerie Stadium. Eden Prairie enters the match with a record of 2-6-0.
“The Minnetonka game is our senior night, and we will honor eight girls,” Taylor said.
The seniors on the Eagle roster are captains Lauren Becker, Megan Bohlig and Maddie Ishaug along with Maggie Belongie, Mac Brooks, Kylie Lovekin, Michelle Nelson and Maddie Peyer.
