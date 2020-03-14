Eden Prairie High’s girls basketball team played two competitive games in the State Class 4A Tournament and came up just short.
The unseeded Eagles gave No. 2 Farmington a scare in the opening round March 11 at Williams Arena with a 58-54 loss. The next day at Concordia-St. Paul’s Gangelhoff Center, the Eagles had a similar game in a 75-70 loss to Lakeville North. Those games ended a 18-13 season for EP.
The loss to Farmington (29-2) was among the best games Eden Prairie has played this season. Strong help-side defense helped the Eagles hold Farmington’s All-State center Sophie Hart to six points, her season low.
“I don’t think she has ever been held to six, but Hart did have 16 rebounds,” Eden Prairie head coach Ellen Wiese pointed out. “I feel we had a good game plan, and we had our chances to win.”
While the Eagles concentrated on stopping Hart in the first half of the game, her teammates sank eight of 12 three-pointers. In the second half, the Eagles sagged less on Hart and shut down those three-point chances.
An intentional foul call went against the Eagles late in the second half, and that allowed Farmington to put the game away with a key free throw.
Eden Prairie’s strong defensive effort on Hart was led by 6-4 senior center Natalie Mazurek, who played all 36 minutes. Also helping the interior defense was sophomore forward Nia Holloway, who contested Hart in the paint.
Junior guard Destinee Bursch led the Eagles with 19 points even though she was sick the day before. Senior forward Nneka Obiazor added 11 points, while Mazurek scored nine and sophomore guard Myra Moorjani scored eight. Peyton Blandin led Farmington with 18 points.
In the consolation semifinals March 12, the Eagles ran into a determined Lakeville North team that features the strong guard play of seniors Lauren Jensen and Sarah Kuma. Jensen finished with 30 points and Kuma pumped in 25 to give the Panthers a narrow victory. Playing their last games in Eden Prairie uniforms, Obiazor led her team with 20 points and Mazurek scored 16. Holloway scored 14 points, Bursch had eight and Molly Lenz finished with seven.
Both teams were hot from behind the three-point arc and the Panthers had a slight edge over the Eagles in that department.
“Jensen might be the best shooter in the state,” coach Wiese commented. “She was very determined and played an extraordinary game. We had some chances at the end.”
Wiese gave special mention to her three senior captains - Obiazor, Mazurek and guard Abby Jirele.
“With Nneka and Natalie, you can obviously see what they did from their season stats,” the coach said. “They rose to the occasion consistently, and their consistency was very important to the team’s success. Abby’s optimism and positivity were unparalleled.”
Wiese’s first State Tournament team as Eden Prairie’s head coach will always be special. The highlight was beating top-seeded Chaska 70-56 in the Section 2AAAA finals March 6.
“It was a season of ups and downs, Wiese said. “Every one of the ups and downs during the season helped us get to the State Tournament. In my three years here, we have made a lot of progress from where we started. I am really sad the season is over.”
