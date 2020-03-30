Eden Prairie High’s girls hockey team didn’t have the best record in program history this winter, however, the Eagles 20-7-1 mark is somewhat deceiving.
All but one of the seven losses came against top-five teams in the state Class AA rankings, including two to Edina and three to Minnetonka, teams that finished second and third in the State Tournament.
“Win or lose, I love playing in the Lake Conference,” Eden Prairie head coach Jaime Grossman said. “Playing those teams always makes us better.”
Eden Prairie’s best game of the season happened to be a loss rather than a win, Grossman noted. That was a 2-1 loss to Edina late in the Lake Conference portion of the season.
“I thought we would outplayed them and could have won the game,” Grossman said.
As a result of finishing second to Edina (11-0-0) in the Lake standings, the Eagles (8-3-0) earned five spots on the All-Lake Conference team for 2019-20.
The Eagles’ first line of seniors Nora Wagner and Sydney Langseth and junior Grace Kuipers made All-Lake along with junior goaltender Molly Goergen and sophomore defenseman Anna Brown.
Grossman indicated that his top line is among the best in the state. Langseth, a finalist of the Ms. Hockey of Minnesota Award, finished the season with 72 points on 33 goals and 39 assists. Kuipers wasn’t far behind, amassing 63 points. Wagner did her part with assists and hard work in gaining possession of the puck.
“Sydney moves extremely well,” Grossman said. “She and Grace are first-team All-State players who work very well together. Sydney deserves all of the recognition she has earned. In 25 years of coaching, I have only had two or three players who have performed at that level. I appreciate what she has done for our team and the community.”
Grossman noted that Kuipers plays with fire and emotion and has “a little bit of a mean streak.”
In addition, Kuipers has a high hockey IQ and wants to win just as much as Langseth does.
As for Nora Wagner, Grossman said, “She played the best hockey of her career this season. She is dynamite, a perfect leader and captain who made her teammates better.”
For the brunt of the season, Grossman said, “Anna Brown was our best defenseman. She made good decisions with the puck and worked the top on our power play.”
Eden Prairie’s goaltending duties were in good hands with Goergen.
“Molly is a two-year starter,” Grossman said. “She will come back next year as one of the top five candidates for Senior Goalie of the Year. The fact that she is already a two-time All-Lake goalie speaks volumes.”
Even without Langseth next season, the Eagles could again be a top contender in the Lake Conference, Section 2AA and the state, Grossman said.
“We will return seven of our top eight defensemen,” he pointed out. “And we have some young forwards like Bridget Bullis and Jordan Hirsch, who’ll be ready for the challenge.”
While the Eagles will again be flush with talented players, the Lake Conference will be as strong as ever. Edina will return three of its top five scorers - Emma Conner, Hannah Chorske and Vivian Jungels. Wayzata will bring back its top two scorers - Sloane Matthews and Gretchen Branton - while Minnetonka will return All-Lake goalie Brynn Dulac, plus two star defensemen - Rory Guilday and Hanna Baskin.
“In the section, it should come down to Tonka and us,” Grossman concluded.
