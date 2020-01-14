The Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club will present its annual Winter Exhibition from 5:15 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Eden Prairie Community Center.
This event is free and open to the public. Complimentary refreshments will be served. There will also be crafts, face painting and prizes.
The EPFSC’s skaters will perform, demonstrating their accomplishments to the crowd. They hope to inspire youth that want to pursue skating.
Information on the Eden Prairie Community Center’s Learn to Skate program will be available that evening.
Those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to PROP Food. A full list of items needed can be found at propfood.org.
