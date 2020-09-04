Eden Prairie High’s boys soccer team flew into the 2020 season with a 2-1 non-conference win over Minneapolis Washburn Aug. 27.
Head coach Rob St. Clair of the Eagles has a young team this year, and three of the four captains are juniors.
Has that ever been the case before? “I don’t think so,” St. Clair said.
While the Eagles are a young team this year, St. Clair expect’s they’ll be competitive. The captains - senior defender Carter Bell, junior midfielder Jose Blanco and junior defenders Henry Husmann and Cole Nelson - all had key roles on varsity last season along with senior goalie Carson Bell.
“Carson Bell and junior Steven Mattison are sharing the goalkeeping,” St. Clair noted. “We’re going to build from the back like we always do. Our foundation will be our defense.”
In looking at his personnel, St. Clair said, “Juniors make up the bulk of our team, with a few seniors and younger players mixed in. We’re young, but we have talent.”
In the Washburn match, the Eagles goals were scored by junior Danny Hernandez, a returning starter from last season, and freshman Ryan Donohue.
“Collectively, this group has a high soccer IQ,” St. Clair observed. “I am very excited about these players. We will be measured by tough Lake Conference competition.”
Defending Lake and state Class AA champion Edina saw its 22-match winning streak end 2-1 against Wayzata in the season opener Aug. 27. Minnetonka might be the team to beat with shutout wins over Buffalo (7-0) and Hopkins (10-0) in the first two games. Edina scored its first win Aug. 29, beating a good St. Michael-Albertville club 2-1.
“There’s nowhere to hide in the Lake Conference,” St. Clair said. The Eagle coach has a long history in the conference, dating back to his own playing days in Hopkins. He is carrying on a winning tradition after taking over the head coaching position from EP coaching legend Vince Thomas.
