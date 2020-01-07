When she was playing varsity lacrosse for Eden Prairie High School nine years ago, Arika Skoog enjoyed the contact and physical demands of the game.
But she didn’t find her true niche in sports until she moved to Boston for graduate school and enrolled at Hult International School. To maintain her competitive edge and love for sports, she signed up for a boxing fitness class.
“My mom encouraged me to join the class because I would meet some new people,” said Skoog, who not only met some new people, but discovered a possible path to the Olympics, as well.
“A trainer told me he thought I had potential,” Skoog said. “Then, I decided to box competitively.”
Relatively new competitive boxing, Skoog won three bouts and lost two on the Olympic Trials tournament ladder. Her wins were two unanimous decisions and a split decision. Her losses both came via split decisions. The five fights were between Nov. 6 and Dec. 10, 2019. Skoog’s overall record since her first fight on July 11, 2017 is 11-6-0.
The 26-year-old blonde, who fights in the 152-pound super welterweight division, talked about her journey from novice boxer to Olympic hopeful.
“When I became a boxer, it changed my whole lifestyle,” she said. “I don’t go out and party with friends on weekends. I stay in and rest for training.”
The training for serious fighters is intense, Skoog noted. She usually trains six days a week.
Her philosophy in the ring is simple: “I train to hit people and not get hit.”
She elaborated: “Both boxers in a match are in great shape, but it comes down to who has the stronger will to win.”
Against her opponents in the Olympic Trials, Skoog was at a major disadvantage in experience. “Some of them had more than 100 career fights, and I didn’t have 25,” she said.
“Arika boxed against one woman who had 175 career fights,” said David Skoog, Erika’s father. “She got the decision over Arika, but many in the audience believed Arika had won.”
David is able to live stream Arika’s fights when he can’t be there in-person.
“I stand behind her 100 percent,” he said. “Her goal is the Olympics, and we [the parents] will support her all the way. Arika will hang in there for another four years.”
Aside from competing in the Olympic Trials, Skoog’s career highlight, thus far, was winning a 141-pound national Golden Gloves championship in Florida. “I fought three days there - back to back to back,” she said. The Eden Prairie boxer won two technical knockouts to reach the championship match, and then took the title with a decision.
The Olympic Trials didn’t lead to a berth on Team USA this time, but Skoog is anxious to try again for the 2024 Olympics.
“2024 was my original goal,” she said. “I am sure it will happen one day.”
Skoog is pursuing a career in real estate, which gives her enough flexibility in her schedule to train twice a day.
“I am at the point where local tournaments are pretty easy for me,” she said. “The national tournaments are where I gain the best experience. I learn the most from the tough losses. My closest friends were not surprised when I got into boxing, but they are surprised by how far I’ve come. It’s never fun to take a punch, but I never thought I could love anything as much as I love this sport.”
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.