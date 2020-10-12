Eden Prairie High’s girls aquatics team built up a big lead against Hopkins Oct. 2 and was able to swim exhibition in the final three events.
The meet began with an Eagle victory in the 200-yard medley relay as the team of Caroline Larsen, Mallory Miller, Ashley Plantenberg and Greta Dunn swam 1:54.55. Second place went to the Hopkins foursome of Bea Durham, Paige Porter, Harper Buschmann and Katelyn Young.
Faith Larsen of the Eagles won the 200 freestyle in 2:01.26 and Chloe Buschmann of Hopkins was second in 2:03.48. Madison Parkin of EP placed third.
Eden Prairie dominated the 200-yard individual medley with a 1-2-3 sweep by Esmae O’Gorman, Ashley Cronin and Kessel Cripe. O’Gorman won in 2:19.90.
The Eagles added a 1-2-3 sweep in the 50 freestyle by Ella Drewes, Mallory Miller and Katelyn Thornton. It was a touch-out with Drewes edging Miller 26.43 to 26.45.
Yasmin Nachmias of Hopkins won diving with 230.25 points. Brianna Thornton and Rylee Dennin of EP were second and third.
Plantenberg gave the Eagles first place in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.63. Harper Buschmann of Hopkins and Merritt Miller of Eden Prairie took second and third places.
In a close 100 freestyle race, Chloe Buschmann of Hopkins edged EP’s Grace Logue 56.19 to 56.46. O’Gorman of EP was third.
Eden Prairie took the top three places in the 500 freestyle with Sophie Klysen, Caroline Larsen and Cripe. Klysen’s winning time was 5:28.45.
The Eagles swept the top three places in the 200-yard freestyle relay with the win by Ashley Cronin, Faith Larsen, Drewes and Merritt Miller in 1:42.98. Second was the team of Logue, Plantenberg, Emma Colford and O’Gorman in 1:43.78.
Durham of Hopkins had a winning time of 1:04.35 in the 100 backstroke. Sydney Hall and Elizabeth Chapman of the Royals were second and third.
Porter of Hopkins won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:17.09. Teammates Lilia Scherwinski and Georgia Baker were second and third.
The Royals added a first place in the 400 free relay in 3:58.54 with Chloe Buschmann, Linnea Tix, Emma Coen-Pesch and Ida Kozlowicz. Second was the Hopkins foursome of Kathryn Sherman, Hana Wittleder, Hall and Chapman.
