One of the most exciting and unpredictable games of the 19-and-Under baseball season ended with Wayzata edging Eden Prairie 6-5 under the lights July 23 at Wayzata High School.
In the early going it looked as if Eden Prairie was on the way to victory. The Eagles led 5-1 on the strength of a two-run homer by Zane Rutledge and solo homer by Ty Valiton, both in the fourth inning. Two Wayzata runs in the bottom of the fourth closed the gap to 5-3, and then the Trojans forged ahead 6-5 with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
In the sixth and seventh innings Wayzata’s Brennan Albert moved from center field to the mound and slammed the door on Eden Prairie’s hopes.
First baseman Max Kuhl was the star of the game for Wayzata with a three-for-three night that included two runs scored and an RBI. Kuhl is a midseason call-up from the Wayzata II 19U team.
“Max has been voted our MVP in three of the last four games,” said Wayzata head coach Maris Blanchard, whose team extended its winning streak to seven games.
“I really enjoy being here,” Kuhl said after the game. The newcomer had an RBI base hit to tie the score 5-5 in the fifth. He then scored the winning run on a single by Jacob Wildermuth after taking two bases on a wild pitch.
“It was an interesting game,” Blanchard said. “We were fortunate that Eden Prairie’s home runs were hit in the same inning. There was no time to dwell on that, and we got over it quickly.”
Eden Prairie head coach Valdie Magstadt said, “I hope we get another crack at Wayzata. Andrew Earp pitched well and deserved a better fate. He did a nice job of commanding three pitches and using both sides of the plate.”
Wayzata was able to take advantage of four Eden Prairie. “We weren’t as clean as we need to be,” Magstadt said.
Valiton and Jake Luloff had two of Eden Prairie’s eight hits, while Rutledge, Brenden Donohue, Bennett Sommers and Griffin Streed had one each.
In addition to Kuhl’s three hits, Wayzata had two from catcher Davis Grismer and one each from Albert, Wildermuth, Brayden Bengston and Brandan Brolin.
With the win, Wayzata improved to 17-4. Eden Prairie’s record after the game was a nudge above .500 at 5-4-1.
Good Week for Eagles
Aside from the tough loss at Wayzata, it was a good week for Eden Prairie’s summer team.
The Eagles ten-runned Farmington July 20 behind the pitching of Kyle Kirtz, who went the first five innings before handing the ball to Danny Pahl.
Ten hits made it an easy victory. Donohue went three-for-three with an RBI and three runs scored. Catcher Collin Arneson and outfielder Tyson Sirek added two hits each to go with one by Streed, Danny Pahl and Joe Cornelius. Sommers and Pete Dolan each chipped in with two RBIs.
Pitching ace Brandt Thompson improved to 3-0 on the season by slamming the door on Hopkins 7-0 July 21.
“We were facing Hopkins’ best pitcher [Joey Hurth],” Magstadt noted. “We have a sense of confidence when Brandt is pitching for us. He threw really well in the Hopkins game.”
Thompson limited the Flyers to four hits, two of them by his pitching opponent, Hurth.
The Eagles made the most of their five hits, which included doubles by Rutledge and Arneson. Donohue, Luloff and Streed hit singles. Eden Prairie’s big innings were a three-run fourth and a three-run sixth.
Coach’s Thoughts
“It has not been the summer we had hoped for, and we would love to have a postseason,” coach Magstadt said. “But it is beginning to feel more like a normal summer with practices and games. We’re engaged in baseball and stressing competitiveness. The top of the order has been producing with Danny Pahl and Tyson Sirek. At the beginning of the summer I wasn’t sure who our everyday catcher would be, but Collin Arneson has filled that role. We knew he was going to compete, and he has been a pleasant surprise offensively.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.