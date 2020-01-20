Edina High’s girls hockey team had more puck luck than Eden Prairie in a 3-0 win Saturday, Jan. 18, at Braemar Arena.
The Hornets had great goaltending from ninth-grader Uma Corniea, who stopped all 27 of the Eagles’ shots on net. EP goalie Molly Goergen also played a strong game with 29 saves.
One factor in Edina’s win was the penalty situation. The Hornets went to the box only two times, while Eden Prairie went to the box five times.
Corniea was able to make two saves against last year’s Lake scoring champ, EP senior captain Sydney Langseth. She got her left pad on the first shot, and then tipped the second one into the far post with her blocker.
“We played a lot better than a 3-0 score,” Eden Prairie head coach Jaime Grossman said. “But I have to give Edina credit. The way they move the puck on the power play is amazing.”
In Saturday’s game, Katie Davis scored Edina’s first goal and Emma Conner scored the other two. The win allowed Edina to clinch the Lake Conference title with an 8-0-0 league mark. Eden Prairie is in second place at 5-3-0 and Minnetonka is third at 4-3-1, so the race now is for second place.
Tonka Girls Split
Minnetonka split in its two Lake Conference games last week, losing to North Wright County 2-1 and beating Hopkins/St. Louis Park 9-1.
The Skippers outshot North Wright County 38-26, but ran into a hot goalie, Anna LaRose. Lisa LaRoche netted Tonka’s only goal on an assist from captain Maggie Nicholson in the first period.
Many different scorers were involved in Minnetonka’s win over Hopkins/Park Saturday afternoon at Pagel Activity Center. The Skippers were dominant with 60 shots on goal to only six for the Royals.
Emily Bayless and Lacey Martin each had two goals and two assists for four points. Josie Helling and Kayley Crawford also had two goals each, and Rory Guilday had a goal and an assist.
Last week’s split gave Tonka a season record of 16-4-1.
