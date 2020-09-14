Eden Prairie High’s girls swimming and diving team is expecting success this season after finishing third in the State Class AA Meet last November.
State was mainly a Lake Conference show of force in 2019 with the top four places going to Edina, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Wayzata. All four schools consistently rank among the top 10 in state, and most years they’re among the top five.
“Dual meets and the end of the season are two different things,” Eden Prairie head coach Kelly Boston said last week. Dual meets, as well as the state True Team competition, favor teams with depth. In the State Class AA Meet at the end of the year, teams rely more on their standouts and less on their depth.
Like most of the Lake contenders, Eden Prairie does well in both dual meets and the big meets.
The core group of Eagle standouts at the beginning of the 2020 season includes divers Rylee Dennin and Brianna Thornton and swimmers Kessel Cripe, Greta Dunn, Faith Larsen, Grace Logue, Mallory Miller, Meredith Miller, Esmae O’Gorman, Ashley Plantenberg and Katelyn Thornton.
The most promising newcomer for the Eagles is ninth-grader Caroline Larsen, Faith’s sister.
“We have a lot of good young swimmers returning,” Boston said. “I definitely think we have a lot of potential. The high school season brings out the best in swimmers.”
The 2020 season has more challenges than past seasons because some of the girls were not able to train this spring because of COVID-19 restrictions. Coach Boston said some of the swimmers were able to get back in the water in June to train with their club teams.
The meets this year will have a different feel since no fans will be allowed to attend, again because of COVID-19. That means the aquatics team will have to generate its own enthusiasm and excitement.
It is not certain at this time if there will be postseason competition. The Minnesota State High School League is looking at options, which might include virtual postseason events.
