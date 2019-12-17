Now that the Eden Prairie High boys hockey team is ranked first in state with a 4-0-0 record, every opponent sees the target on the Eagles’ backs.
Stillwater visited Eden Prairie Community Center for a rare Friday night game Dec. 13, and although the Ponies played a spirited game, they were turned away by the Eagles 4-2.
Senior captain John Mittelstadt showed Stillwater why he’s a top hopeful for the Mr. Hockey of Minnesota Award. The smooth skating Mittelstadt scored the purest of the pure hat tricks in the second period with an even-strength goal, a power-play goal and a short-handed goal.
“I had nice passes from my brother Luke and Ben Steeves on the first two goals,” John Mittelstadt said after the game. “The third goal was off a turnover on the forecheck.”
Mittelstadt skated in alone on the goalie, threw a fake and stuffed the puck in the back of the net. It was an NHL-type goal, and don’t be surprised if Mittelstadt scores that kind of goal at the highest level someday. His older brother Casey is already playing in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres.
John Mittelstadt is excited about the Eagles’ chances this year. Last season, they finished second to Edina in the State Class AA Tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Edina was favored that night, but the Eagles took the Hornets to the limit to take a one-goal decision.
“Everyone on our team stepped up in the playoffs last season,” John said.
The Eagles have continued their high level of play this season, with the addition of Steeves and another transfer, Mason Langenbrunner, a defenseman who moved to town from Cloquet.
“We are able to roll six defensemen,” Luke Mittelstadt said.
Luke is the other captain for the Eagles as a junior. He is one of the state’s top-ranked defensemen and, along with his brother, a University of Minnesota commit.
Coach Lee Smith, one of the winningest coaches in Lake Conference history has a very experienced team that is favored to win the Lake Conference title this season. Since Edina, Minnetonka and Wayzata all suffered greater graduation losses than the Eagles did, this appears to be EP’s year.
Of course, winning the Lake Conference title is never an easy task. Every team in the league has future collegiate stars and depth that goes three lines deep.
In addition to the Mittelstadt brothers, Steeves and Langenbrunner, the Eagles have a formidable talent pool with alternate captains Drew Holt and Carter Batchelder, goalie Axel Rosenlund and other key veterans including Kai Stansberry, Luke Busby, Canyon Pergande, Kam Langefels and Kai Stansberry.
Next for the Eagles is the Edina Holiday Classic, which has them playing three games in three nights this week at Braemar Arena.
Eden Prairie opens against Elk River at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. Next is a 6 p.m. game against Grand Rapids on Friday, the 20th, and then it’s on to the showdown with Edina at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the 21st.
“The Edina game on Saturday night is my favorite game of the year,” John Mittelstadt said. “I love Braemar Arena because it’s so loud. Whenever we play them, the barn is packed.”
