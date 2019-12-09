Eden Prairie High’s girls basketball team played its best half of the season in an 85-57 win over Prior Lake Dec. 3 at the Eden Prairie gym.
Fifty points in the half lifted the Eagles to the .500 mark at 2-2.
The game was close in the first half with Eden Prairie holding a 35-30 lead at the break.
Eagle head coach Ellen Wiese said, “Prior Lake played a zone against us, and it took us a half to figure it out.”
EP’s plan for the second half was “to start running more and get some easy baskets,” Wiese said. The girls took the message to heart and the points came in bunches, and the pace of the game seemed to wear Prior Lake down.
Sophomore guard Myra Moorjani played her best game of the season for EP, making six of nine shots from the field and scoring 17 points. Six-four center Natalie Mazuerk also went six for nine and had 13 points, while Allison Miranda came off the bench for 10 points. Point guard Destinee Bursch played a solid floor game and scored 15 points. Ninth-grader Savanna Jones played her first varsity minutes and scored six points. Another reserve, Molly Lenz, had a nice game with eight points.
“One thing that stood out was the way we controlled the boards,” Wiese said. “Nia Holloway had 12 rebounds and Nneka Obiazor and Natalie [Mazurek] each had nine. We were able to hold Prior Lake to one shot.”
Eden Prairie shot almost 50 percent from the field (28 for 61).
In the game prior to the win over Prior Lake, the Eagles dropped a 65-62 decision to Centennial.
The Eagles’ shooting was not as good as usual (25 for 68 from the field), but there were bright spots, including Bursch’s 10 assists.
“Destinee has incredible court vision and makes the players around her better,” Wiese said.
Obiazor shot seven of 16 from the field and led the Eagles with 16 points, while Mazurek scored 14 points and Bursch, Moorjani and Miranda each finished with eight.
“We had a good practice after that game and made a big improvement in the Prior Lake game,” Wiese said. “We took a step forward.”
The Eagles will continue to look for progress when they play Section 2AAAA rival Chaska at 7 p.m. at Chaska High School.
“Chaska is built a lot like us, with good depth,” Wiese said.
The winner of that game could earn the inside track for the No. 1 playoff seed in the section.
