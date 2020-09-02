An experienced Eden Prairie boys cross country team opened the 2020 season with a win over Minnetonka, 21-34, Saturday, Aug. 29, at EP’s Round Lake Park.
This was the only two-mile race the Lake Conference boys team will have this season.
“Minnetonka will always be well-coached, and they ran tough today,” Eden Prairie head coach Jeff Lindlief said. “Our team is juniors and seniors, all experienced kids who know what to do.”
Eden Prairie seniors took the top three places in Saturday’s meet, but Minnetonka fired back by taking the next three places with two seniors and a sophomore. Isaac Hartman of EP was the champion with a time of 10:19, and second place went to his teammate, Alex Gutierrez, with a time of 10:27.7. Right with him was Jack Gschwendtner with a time of 10:28.3.
Eden Prairie took seventh and eight places with seniors Tristan Lainhart and Mason Martin, who were both times in 11:04.1.
Senior Dylan Wang and sophomore Matthew Holje were next for Eden Prairie in 11th and 12th places and junior Hudson Spears finished 14th. Junior Abshir Mohamud was 17th. Both Spears and Mohamud had older brothers on Eden Prairie’s varsity last season.
Coach Lindlief said that Hartman has come a long way since last season. “Isaac ran more than 700 miles this summer,” the coach noted. “He’s one of the top runners in the state right now.”
A group of dedicated, eager runners is always fun to coach, and that’s what Lindlief and his staff have this season.
“The question [for them] is: ‘Do you want to be good, or do you want to be great?’” Lindlief observed. “We need to get a few gaps tightened up, but it’s a step-by-step process. None of them have raced since last November.
“We can compete with anyone if we can get our fourth through ninth or tenth runners to move up.”
Next for the Eden Prairie boys is a meet against Hopkins Thursday, Sept. 10, at Hopkins’ home course, Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. For many years, Gale Woods has hosted the Lake Conference and Section 6AA Meets, so both teams are very familiar with the lay of the land.”
Hopkins had a close meet with Edina Aug. 28, losing a 27-29 decision. On the plus side for coach Mike Harris’ Royals, they took the top two individual places in the meet with seniors Leo Goodman and Ben Haberman. The Royals have two promising freshmen to add to their varsity depth - Landon Hering and Tony Provenzano.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.