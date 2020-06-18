Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.