Wayzata High graduate Drew Donlin was recently named United States Air Force Male Athlete of the Year for 2019.
Now a captain in the Air Force, he is training to play team handball in the 2021 Olympics for the USA. Currently one of 26 men in USA Handball’s 26-player pool, Donlin is almost a sure pick for the Olympic team.
Donlin’s road to success was not always a smooth highway. He played quarterback for Wayzata’s state-champion football team as a high school senior, but was not in the starting lineup.
Former Wayzata coach Brad Anderson said, “I remember Drew from our youth football camps. He always had a smile on his face and worked really hard. In high school, he wasn’t as physically mature as some of the other kids on the team, and I guess you could call him a late bloomer. Drew loved the game and played quarterback on our scout team.”
As far as Donlin’s Air Force Athlete of the Year Award is concerned, coach Anderson said, “It couldn’t happen to a better guy. I have followed Drew’s career for the last few years on Facebook, and being named Air Force Athlete of the Year is a great honor for him.”
The award is the high point in Donlin’s athletic career so far.
“It is a huge honor, especially knowing how many accomplished athletes we have in our Air Force,” he said recently. “While this is an individual award, I see this as a team award because none of the opportunities I’ve had in my sport would have been possible without the amazing support I have received from the leadership team, coaches, teammates, family and friends, who have supported me every step of the way.”
When he graduated from Wayzata High, Donlin was 6-1. He has now grown to 6-7 and uses his height to dominate in team handball, which is played on both fields and sandy beaches.
“So many unique doors have been opened in my handball career over the past few years, specifically this past year, many that I could not have predicted or planned,” Donlin said. “I’m grateful for the coaches who took a chance on me and the teammates who have always had my back.”
In 2019, Donlin played for Team USA in the Pan American Games and helped the Americans to sixth place in a 12-nation field. Team USA’s biggest moment was its first-ever win over Cuba by a 26-25 score.
Moving to beach handball, Donlin was the USA’s leading scorer at the North American and Caribbean Championships, as the USA took the gold medals. Then Donlin was 10th in scoring at the World Championships in Qatar.
“I have always loved being part of a team, and I think there is something really special about working hard every day alongside my teammates to achieve a common goal, whether that’s a handball game or a specific Air Force mission.”
A 2015 graduate of the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Donlin is working to earn a master’s degree and carries a 3.53 GPA.
